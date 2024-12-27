Departing lawmakers offer advice to newcomers

Arizona House Speaker pro tempore Travis Grantham, R-Gilbert, calls for order on the House floor, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at the Capitol. Grantham, who chose not to run for election again, said newly elected lawmakers should follow the lead of the chairman of committees and communicate whether they will support a bill. (AP Photo/Matt York)

When the 2025 legislative session convenes on Jan. 13, almost two dozen new lawmakers will take office in the Arizona House and Senate chambers.

While several of those lawmakers are familiar faces who are making their return to the state Capitol after having served in previous years, many are about to introduce bills, navigate committee assignments and debate pressing policy issues for the first time at the state Legislature.

Some soon-to-be former lawmakers recently offered advice to the incoming legislators on a number of topics ranging from working across the aisle to pass a bill to the challenges of working in committees.

“Make sure that you’re ready to work with anybody to make sure that the people of Arizona have a chance to thrive,” said Rep. Judy Schwiebert, D-Phoenix. “The people that we work for are the people of our community and the people of Arizona, and that’s what we need to keep at the forefront of our minds.”

Schwiebert, who lost the Legislative District 2 Senate race to Sen. Shawnna Bolick, R-Phoenix, said most Arizonans agree on a vast majority of issues regardless of their party affiliation.

“I think it’s important to listen to people from whatever their party, whatever their perspective – especially constituents – and do your best to address the very real issues that we’re facing,” she said.

Sen. Ken Bennett, R-Prescott, advised new lawmakers to remember that there are constituents from different political parties within each legislative district and as lawmakers they are representing all of those citizens.

“I believe, if you’re doing what’s right for the people of Arizona and your district, you have to work across the aisle (to) get things done, especially in a situation where Republicans have narrow control of the legislative bodies and a Democrat governor,” said Bennett, who lost in the Legislative District 1 primary to former state Rep. Mark Finchem, R-Prescott.

Bennett also served as a state senator from 1999 to 2007 and was appointed secretary of state in 2009. He reflected on his experience working with former Democrat Gov. Janet Napolitano while he was the Senate president.

“Every budget that we passed and most bills that we got signed had some support from both sides,” he said.

When serving on committees, lawmakers should follow the lead of the chairman and communicate whether they will support a bill, said Rep. Travis Grantham, R-Gilbert.

“And always give them early warning into whether or not you can or cannot support something,” said Grantham, who declined to run for reelection after reaching his term limits.

Lawmakers should also focus on the contents of a bill and not just who sponsored the legislation, said Sen. Christine Marsh, D-Phoenix, who lost to Carine Werner in Legislative District 4.

“I think that some bipartisanship and working across the aisle is absolutely the way to go. I think that’s the best way to serve our own constituents and state as a whole,” Marsh said.

Overall, the new lawmakers should build relationships with their colleagues, empower their staff, educate themselves on the various rules, policies and procedures, and remain humble.

Rep. David Cook, who lost in the Legislative District 7 primary to Sen. Wendy Rogers, said, “So focus on the 75% of what you can and should be able to come to an agreement upon and find common ground on, because the government needs to function for the people. And if you don’t focus on any of the 75%, you will find yourself out of office.”