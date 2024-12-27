Why combat veterans are needed in the political process

This past Election Day, I stepped into a polling station — not just as a voter, but as a volunteer. After years of military service, it felt natural to channel my dedication to service into a new mission – helping ensure a smooth, accessible, and transparent voting process for everyone in my community.

My experience on Election Day was nothing short of inspiring. Voters of all backgrounds arrived with purpose, casting their ballots in a process that ran smoothly, efficiently, and with respect for every individual’s voice. It was a reminder of what makes our country strong — ordinary citizens coming

together to make their voices heard. It’s a right that has been protected and preserved through the sacrifice made by many service members. For me, Election Day was smooth, efficient, and dignified — everything we hope for in the election process. The experience underscored an important truth: the same principles I upheld in the military — integrity, service, and accountability — are the backbone of a healthy democratic process.

For veterans like me, service didn’t end when we hung up the uniform. Our training instills values like discipline, leadership, and a sense of responsibility to something greater than ourselves. These values are needed now more than ever—not just on Election Day, but in every corner of the American political landscape. These qualities are invaluable in a time when trust in our institutions often feels fractured.

Whether it’s volunteering at polling locations, joining local boards, becoming advocates, or running for office — veterans are uniquely equipped to step up and contribute. The skills we’ve learned through our military experience — problem-solving, teamwork, and leading under pressure — are assets that can strengthen our communities. And they are assets that are largely missing in the current American political climate. Transitioning from combat duty to civic duty is not just a continuation of service, it’s an opportunity to lead at home in the same way we led in the service.

The impact of veterans’ civic leadership is evident in the renewed confidence Americans have in our elections. According to a recent Pew Research poll, the percentage of Republican voters who believe elections are well-run surged from just 21% in 2020 to an impressive 93% in 2024. This remarkable shift is no coincidence. It reflects the trust that comes when those who have already served their country step forward to ensure transparency, fairness, and integrity in our democratic process. By bringing the same values we upheld in the military to our local communities, we’re helping to bridge divides and restore faith in the very foundations of our democratic system.

The time is now for veterans to embrace this call to action. Volunteer for a cause that matters to you. Attend a town hall meeting. Get involved in local governance. The same commitment we showed in uniform can transform our neighborhoods, schools, and cities into stronger, more united communities.

Volunteering on Election Day, I saw firsthand how vital community engagement and participation is in the democratic process we take for granted. It’s not just about voting, it’s about engaging and being proactive. It’s about creating a process everyone can trust. And veterans, with our shared commitment to service, are uniquely positioned to answer this call.

America thrives when its citizens take ownership of its future. Veterans have already proven their dedication to this country, and our service doesn’t have to stop after combat or deployment. Together, let’s lead in this next chapter of service, one civic act at a time.

Matt Kenney is a founding partner of Echo Canyon Consulting and a U.S. Army combat veteran.