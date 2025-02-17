Don’t make it more difficult for us to vote

As an Arizonan, I value the freedom to vote conveniently and fairly, which is why I am deeply concerned about the growing number of bills being introduced in our Legislature that limit voting freedoms. A few weeks ago, I attended a session of the Committee on Federalism, Military Affairs, and Elections, where no one in the room spoke in favor of HB2017, a bill that seeks to limit early voting and restrict mail-in voting access, while several people voiced strong opposition.

In a surprising turn, Maricopa County Recorder Justin Heap suddenly appeared to speak in favor of HB2017—not as a representative of his office, but as an individual. (Of course, we’re supposed to believe that Mr. Heap just happened to show up at that exact moment purely as a concerned citizen, and not at all as a political insider with an agenda.)

It honestly felt as though the committee, seeing the overwhelming opposition in the room, quickly texted Mr. Heap, saying, “Quick, get over here, we need someone to speak in favor of this.” During this session, Rep. Alexander Kolodin continued to claim that he was advocating for his constituents, but with no one in the room speaking in favor of the bill, can we really believe that he is truly representing the will of the people when the committee voted in favor of HB2017, despite overwhelming public opposition?

I’m especially concerned about SB1011, which would prohibit voters from dropping off their mail-in ballots at polling locations on Election Day without waiting in line. This bill directly threatens the accessibility of our elections, adding unnecessary obstacles for people like me, who rely on the flexibility to drop off ballots quickly.

From a political psychology perspective, these types of restrictions can have a profound psychological impact on voter behavior. Removing convenient methods like ballot drop-offs risks discouraging participation, especially for parents balancing childcare and work, people juggling multiple jobs, elderly voters, and those with disabilities or health concerns who may find waiting in line an undue burden.

This pattern of pushing anti-voter legislation, like HB2017 and SB1011, shows a fundamental disconnect with the needs of everyday Arizonans. We deserve elections that are accessible, fair, and reflect the will of the people. These bills would only make it harder for us to vote, despite the overwhelming majority of Arizonans supporting efforts to make voting easier.

I urge our elected officials to reject these restrictive bills and stand with Arizonans who want to protect our voting rights, not take them away.

Molly Jisa, a Phoenix resident, is an advocate for voting rights, environmental justice, and gun violence prevention.