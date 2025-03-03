How Trump and Musk are slashing waste, exposing corruption and putting America first

Elon Musk, front left, holds hands with his son, X Æ A-12, as he walks with his mother, Maye Musk, top left, down the stairs of Air Force One upon President Donald Trump's arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sunday, March 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

Recent polling in Arizona shows that more than 70% of swing voters who supported President Donald J. Trump in 2024 support Elon Musk’s leadership of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). This initiative aims to reduce fraud and wasteful spending and streamline the federal government. While critics argue that reforms are too fast, most Americans believe these changes are long overdue.

Upon returning to office, President Trump acted quickly to eliminate unnecessary federal positions, curb wasteful spending and improve efficiency. A key move was firing numerous probationary employees lacking civil service protections, saving billions in taxpayer dollars. The Deferred Resignation Program also helped reduce workforce redundancy, with over 75,000 federal employees voluntarily leaving the government.

Under Musk’s leadership, DOGE has targeted wasteful programs, particularly within mismanaged agencies. For example, the U.S. Department of Education cut over $350 million in diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) grants, including funds for anti-racism training for teachers and youth skills programs. Additionally, the department canceled $881 million in contracts for education research that were deemed wasteful spending. The department also mandated the removal of DEI policies across state education departments, citing Supreme Court rulings against race-based treatment in education.

DOGE also uncovered significant inefficiencies in Medicare and Medicaid payments, finding millions in fraudulent and unnecessary expenditures. Similar audits are being conducted in the Treasury Department, Labor Department and the Internal Revenue Service, where excessive payrolls and bureaucratic inefficiencies have cost taxpayers billions.

The public rightly demands accountability. Past administrations have wasted millions on frivolous projects. This includes things like $170,000 for a museum exhibit about Dr. Anthony Fauci; $1.3 million for a study examining whether Thanos, the Marvel villain, could snap his fingers while wearing a gauntlet; millions allocated for gender studies in Pakistan, and more than $200 million wasted on ineffective “climate change theater” grants. These examples highlight the reckless spending that has burdened American taxpayers.

The Hispanic community, known for their hard work, deserves a government that prioritizes their interests. Under the Biden-Harris Administration, Hispanic entrepreneurs faced high taxes, regulations and foreign aid waste. President Trump’s push to reduce government overreach directly benefits the Hispanic community, freeing small business owners to grow and create jobs while ensuring taxpayer money is used more responsibly.

Additionally, President Trump’s immigration policies address the concerns of legal Hispanic citizens by prioritizing border security and economic stability. Unlike the left, which often exploits the Hispanic vote without addressing crime or border security, Trump works to protect jobs, wages and family well-being.

Despite these efforts, the left consistently opposes initiatives to reduce waste and improve accountability. They label essential government downsizing as “dangerous,” ignoring their own history of corruption and reckless spending. Their main concern is that the American public is becoming more aware of their deceit.

While Democrats allocate millions to trivial studies, fund foreign conflicts and bail out failing green energy companies, President Trump is focused on America. The left champions transparency but resists efforts to reveal how taxpayer funds are spent. Why? Because they profit from a corrupt system that enriches politicians at the expense of hardworking Americans.

President Trump’s campaign to eliminate government waste is not just about saving money — it’s about restoring trust in government. Americans deserve a government that serves them, not the elite. With Musk at the helm of DOGE, Trump is once again confronting entrenched bureaucracy and putting America’s interests first.

The electorate’s message is clear: continue draining the swamp, cutting waste, fraud, abuse and exposing corruption. President Trump is committed to fulfilling this mandate and ensuring that all Americans, especially the Hispanic community, benefit.

Jorge Martinez is Senior Advisor and National Director for Hispanic Outreach at America First Works. He previously served as press secretary for the U.S. Department of Justice.