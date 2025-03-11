What’s Next for Abortion Advocates in Arizona: The Fight Is Far From Over

In November 2024, Arizona voters made a powerful statement by passing Prop 139, which enshrined the right to abortion until viability in the state constitution. It was a major victory in the ongoing battle for reproductive rights, but let’s be clear: this fight is far from over. While many of us celebrated, few were aware that a separate legal battle continued until early March, when a long-awaited victory was achieved in the effort to permanently suspend the 15-week abortion ban.

Prop 139 didn’t erase the deep-rooted barriers to abortion access that exist in Arizona, and it doesn’t guarantee everyone can access the care they need. It certainly won’t stop opponents of reproductive freedom from continuing to push for restrictions on abortion access. We continue to face legal and logistical obstacles that disproportionately affect marginalized communities who already face the greatest barriers to healthcare. Reproductive justice advocates must remain vigilant.

This legislative session is shaping up to be another crucial season for reproductive rights in Arizona. Several bills have already been introduced that threaten to undo the progress we’ve made. One bill, HB2547, would prohibit state funding for entities that perform, promote or operate facilities for abortions. While framed as a funding issue, this bill would not only make abortion more expensive, but also threaten other essential sexual health services like treatment for sexually transmitted infections and birth control, which are often provided by the same entities that offer abortions.

Another bill, HCR2058, proposes an amendment to the state constitution to allow state regulation of abortions before viability if justified by a “compelling state interest.” This amendment also alters the exceptions for post-viability abortions, removing protections for the physical and mental health of the pregnant person in favor of a vaguer clause focusing on “the life” of the individual.

The passage of Prop 139 was a significant victory, but it was only one battle in an ongoing war. We cannot afford to become complacent. Advocates must remain wary of new laws that seek to undo the progress we’ve made. We must also continue to push for laws that make abortion more accessible, not harder to obtain. So, what can you do to ensure this fight continues to move forward?

Stay informed and engaged! Attend town halls, rallies and community events that support reproductive justice. Stay updated on legislative actions, and support campaigns pushing for policy change. If you’re able, donate to or volunteer with local organizations on the frontlines of the fight for reproductive freedom.

Contact your legislators! Use the Arizona State Legislature’s “Find My Legislator” online tool to identify your local legislators. Reach out to them through phone calls, emails or postcards, and let them know you expect them to protect abortion access and reproductive rights.

Talk about it! Your voice matters. Conversations about abortion can be difficult, but they are essential. Speak with your family, friends and colleagues about why abortion access is critical and why we must work to protect and expand reproductive health care.

The path forward will be long and challenging; however, by staying informed, taking action, and speaking up, we can ensure that reproductive freedom in Arizona continues to move in the right direction. This fight is far from over.



Ellie Pitcher is a third-year MD/MPH student at the University of Arizona.