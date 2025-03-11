Senate approves raising wages to $48,000 for legislators

Sen. John Kavanagh says he simply wants to ask voters to ensure that what is being paid to lawmakers keeps pace with inflation.

But the measure that the Fountain Hills Republican wants to put on the 2026 ballot actually would do more than create future inflationary adjustments to the current $24,000 salary. Much more.

That’s because Kavanagh crafted his SCR1003 to be retroactive to the last time voters approved a salary increase. That was 1998.

And given the inflation that has occurred since then, voter approval of his plan in 2026 would immediately turn that $24,000 figure into $48,000 — or more.

Kavanagh, however, said that increase is justified given the lack of any adjustment in what lawmakers earn in the last 27 years — 28 by the time the issue goes on the ballot.

“That is what voters wanted us to have when they voted in 1998,” he told Capitol Media Services. More to the point, Kavanagh said, it’s now worth a lot less than that.

“I do not think those voters wanted their $24,000 raise diluted by inflation to about $11,000,” he said, based on his calculations of how the buying power of that 1998 figure has decreased.

What voters want, however, may be a bit difficult to discern.

Under the Arizona Constitution, lawmakers cannot set their own salaries.

Instead, the Commission on Salaries for Elective State Officers is supposed to meet on a biennial basis. And among its chores is to make recommendations for legislative salaries, recommendations that can be enacted only with voter approval.

That’s how the $15,000 salary paid to lawmakers until the 1998 vote came to be $24,000.

Voters did have a chance to boost it since then, with commission recommendations to set the wages at various times between $30,000 and $36,000 in 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006 and 2008. All were rejected by voters. So the salary remains at $24,000.

And since then?

Then-Gov. Jan Brewer refused to name members to the panel for four years, saying it was inappropriate to consider pay hikes for elected officials during “difficult times.” She did finally make selections in time for the issue to be put on the 2014 ballot — though she openly opposed that proposal to boost pay to $35,000.

It fared even worse than the others, with just 32% of voters approving the plan.

Since then, however, the commission has made no recommendations.

Kavanagh said if his measure is approved, it scraps once and for all the need for the commission to consider the issue. Salaries would keep pace with inflation without further voter input.

But that still leaves the retroactivity provision in SCR1003. More to the point, it would be asking voters to approve a salary in the $48,000 range when they had previously, albeit not recently, rejected far lower figures.

Kavanagh, for his part, said he’s not worried that voters will be scared off once they learn the size of the salary boost they are being asked to approve. He said they will understand that lawmakers simply want to keep their pay even with inflation, even if back-dating the measure makes up for decades where voters didn’t see fit to give them raises.

The proposal has gained preliminary approval of the Senate and now needs a roll-call vote before going to the House. As a ballot measure, it would not need approval of Gov. Katie Hobbs.

The issue of legislative pay has been a bipartisan concern for years.

On paper, being a lawmaker is supposed to be a part-time job from January into April. But sessions have lasted into June — and beyond. And there are legislative hearings and constituent meetings throughout much of the rest of the year.

That has made it difficult for some individuals who need other jobs to serve.

Most recently, Sen. Eva Burch, D-Mesa, who was just reelected to a second term last year, announced she is quitting effective this Friday.

Some of it, she said in a statement, was her belief that, as a Democrat in a Republican-controlled Senate, she will “have more and better opportunities outside the Legislature to work on the things I can about in a way that yields results.”

But that’s not all.

“It must also be said that I have been struggling to make ends meet and to find balance with my legislative work and my job as a healthcare provider,” said Burch, who has credentials as a nurse practitioner.

“I know that I am not the first, nor will be the last, good person to find themselves a casualty of legislative pay,” she said “I hope the future will see Arizona lawmakers earning a living wage so that our constituents can be represented by working class citizens who understand the pressure of raising a family and struggling to make ends meet here in Arizona.”

Kavanagh said one problem with the current system — even if the salary commission were to meet and make recommendations — is that the outcome of any vote could depend on much more than whether lawmakers actually deserve a raise.

“Very often the mood of the public, based on other events the Legislature’s associated with, sometimes determines whether they’re for us or against us,” Kavanagh said.

Put another way, his plan would make it irrelevant whether voters like or hate what lawmakers are doing.

And there’s something else.

Kavanagh pointed out that Arizonans voted twice, in 2006 and 2016, to automatically adjust the state’s minimum wage. This has boosted the state minimum to $14.70; the federal minimum remains at $7.25, a figure Congress hasn’t adjusted since 2009.

“If the voters said inflation’s OK for the minimum wage, I don’t think voters would be opposed to this,” Kavanagh said.

History of legislative pay: