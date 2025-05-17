Don’t get locked out of the American Dream by legislators

The legislative session is nearing an end but one issue remains — solvable, yet unresolved: housing.

Arizona’s legislators have an opportunity to finish the session on a high note and give Arizonans the chance to finally own their piece of the American Dream. But Arizona Republicans specifically need their actions to match their values.

According to research from the (aptly named) Common Sense Institute, Arizona is “falling behind on housing affordability”. We’re also low on housing in general, with 79 of 90 cities and towns in Arizona having a housing deficit in 2023. Building permitting is down 16.6% from 2023, keeping the supply of new homes low and the cost of existing homes high.

To afford a home in Arizona, a household needs to make $109,500 a year to pay a mortgage.

Senate Bill 1229, the Arizona Starter Home Act sponsored by Sen. Shawnna Bolick, seeks to turn the tide on homeownership through foundational principles — property ownership, property rights and citizens, not government, determining what is best for themselves.

This bill tackles the cost of housing in Arizona by removing unnecessary government-imposed barriers on homebuilding. The bill not only cuts red tape, which will lower the cost of building a home, it also provides more flexibility for homebuilders to meet the individual needs of buyers.

Specifically, SB1229 cuts needless regulations on how big lots and homes need to be. These regulations inflate the cost of property and homes when builders could be working on a wider variety of home sizes that appeal to a wider variety of Arizonans.

Getting rid of minimum lot and housing size requirements will make housing more affordable to first-time homeowners.

Even if you can afford to buy a new house in Arizona, SB1229 still brings advantages. The bill prohibits local governments from having a say in the design of a home, while still keeping all building codes that protect public safety and avoid fire concerns. Your dream home is yours to design!

Sounds like a no-brainer, right? Unfortunately, quite a few legislators this session have turned away from the principled conservative values of property rights, free market principles and the power of the individual. Instead, these legislators are defending the overreach of local government and fighting to keep burdensome regulations.

The excuses some Republican lawmakers currently use are arguments we usually hear from the political left. They say that SB1229 would take power away from local governments. This is true, but it’s also the point: Power should be in the hands of the people.

Legislators also argue SB1229 will lead to an increase in housing density. But again, power should be in the hands of the people to decide what kind of house they want and how close they want to live to their neighbors. This is the free market; a variety of choices should be the norm.

Finally, lawmakers complain SB1229 would “benefit corporations”. Since when do we believe a pro-business environment is a bad thing? Or that a benefit to local businesses isn’t a benefit to the community? I believe in supporting our local builders in creating more abundant, affordable housing and providing resources and work in their communities; I thought my fellow pro-growth leaders did too.

These legislators are locking potential homeowners out of the American Dream and defending a system of high housing prices, low housing supply and way too much government overreach.

Without the passage of SB1229, the demand for affordable housing in Arizona will continue. Republican legislators need to unite to get this reform across the finish line before the 2025 session comes to an end.

Affordable, abundant housing means Arizonans are bought into our communities. They will want to be active members of neighborhoods, schools, churches and civic organizations.

Literally, buying into the American Dream is buying into conservative principles, something Arizona Republicans should be applauding.

Stephen Shadegg is the state director for the Arizona chapter of Americans for Prosperity, and a third-generation Arizona native with a passion for policy and politics.