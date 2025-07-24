Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Ex-Sen. Justine Wadsack loses lawyer ahead of court date

Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services//July 24, 2025//

Home>courts>

Ex-Sen. Justine Wadsack loses lawyer ahead of court date

Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers, R-Flagstaff, speaks at a Save Sen. Justine Wadsack speaks at a press conference at the Capitol. PHOTO BY HOWARD FISCHER/CAPITOL MEDIA SERVICES)

Former Sen. Justine Wadsack speaks at a press conference at the Capitol in 2024. (Howard Fischer / Capitol Media Services)

Ex-Sen. Justine Wadsack loses lawyer ahead of court date

Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services//July 24, 2025//

Key Points:
  • Former Sen. Justine Wadsack’s lawyer withdraws before court hearing
  • Attorney Dennis Wilenchik cites “professional considerations” for withdrawal
  • Wadsack claims city’s actions caused her to lose 2024 reelection bid

Former Sen. Justine Wadsack has lost her lawyer just a week before she’s supposed to go to court in her claim against the city of Tucson because she was stopped for speeding.

In a new legal filing, attorney Dennis Wilenchik stated that “professional considerations” require him to withdraw his representation of Wadsack in her lawsuit, which alleges that her civil rights were violated when she was stopped for speeding and later issued a citation.

Wilenchik did not disclose the reason to U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer Zipps, and he told the judge that she should accept his statement that he needed to withdraw as legally sufficient.

And Wilenchik said that even if Zipps requested an explanation, he said there is legal precedent saying that judges should not require attorneys “to disclose confidential information when counsel avows that counsel has an ethical conflict requiring withdrawal.”

Wilenchik, who said he was withdrawing from the case without Wadsack’s consent, declined to comment. Wadsack did not return multiple messages.

But Wadsack still will be in court Tuesday, the day that had originally been set to hear arguments. Zipps clearly wants some more information about this last-minute development. So she ordered Wadsack to be personally present and directed Wilenchik to serve her a copy of the order.

If Wilenchik is allowed to withdraw, that will leave Wadsack to have to find an attorney who is willing to pursue her the claim that Wilenchik filed on her behalf earlier this year: that the traffic stop was designed to “target her for prosecution on trumped up and phony charges, chill Ms. Wadsack’s political free speech, and knowingly and wrongfully interfere with her right to hold public office and pursue her chosen
occupations.”

And Wadsack is claiming she can show more than $8 million in damages directly caused by the city and its officers, “not inclusive of emotional distress, psychic trauma and other general damages incurred.”

The Tucson Republican, then a state senator, was pulled over in March 2024 on East Speedway in Tucson after a police officer said he had caught her on radar going 71 miles an hour in a 35 mph zone.

Wadsack told the officer she was “racing to get home” because the battery in her all electric Tesla was about to run out of charge. But she denied going that fast.

After identifying herself as a state lawmaker, the officer chose not to cite her based on a constitutional provision saying that legislators “shall be privileged from arrests in all cases except treason, felony and breach of the peace” starting from 15 days ahead of the legislative session and running until lawmakers adjourn for the year.” And driving at more than 20 miles over the speed limit is a criminal offense.

But Wadsack was cited after the session ended. Her case was dismissed in January after she completed a defensive driving course and proved she had the legally required coverage.

It was then that she filed the lawsuit against the city, the officer and various superiors, claiming the traffic stop and the decision to cite her were all part of a conspiracy to silence her politically. That’s the case that was scheduled to be argued. 

Attorneys for the city, in their own legal filing, referred to her claim as a “political charade.” They stated that this was a “routine traffic procedure, the consequences of which most people would accept.”

Wadsack lost her 2024 reelection bid when fellow Republican Vince Leach defeated her in the primary, blaming that loss on the city’s action. She has since moved to Gilbert.

Tags: Lawyer, speeding, lawsuit, civil rights, traffic stop, Justine Wadsack

Related Content

Senate president sues to eliminate tax credits for filmmakers

Key Points: Lawsuit says 2022 law setting aside funds runs afoul of the Arizona Constitution Sen[...]

July 23, 2025

Maricopa judge to decide fate of Arizona abortion laws amid legal challenge

Key Points: Pro-abortion lawyers seek to dismiss abortion lawsuit challenge over delayed filings [...]

July 21, 2025
Children at a school bus stop.

Arizona appeals court rejects bid to force English immersion

Key Points: Court rules Horne lacks legal power to enforce English teaching State Board of Educa[...]

July 17, 2025
ESAs, Hobbs, school funding, K-12 education, vouchers, Horne, parents

Court rules schools not liable for student safety off campus

Key Points: Ruling sets a new precedent for school responsibility over student safety Schools on[...]

July 15, 2025

No Labels Party candidates allowed to run despite complaint from party officials

Key Points: 9th Circuit Court rules Arizona No Labels Party can run candidates Judge Mendoza sai[...]

July 11, 2025

Arizona Republicans defend abortion laws in court fight

Key Points: Arizona lawmakers defend abortion laws against constitutional challenge Rep. Steve M[...]

July 8, 2025

Subscribe

Get our free e-alerts & breaking news notifications!

Recent News

You don't have credit card details available. You will be redirected to update payment method page. Click OK to continue.