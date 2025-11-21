Tariffs spell disaster for Arizona small businesses

According to a CNBC study, Arizona ranks among the top five state economies. Our 678,000 small businesses are a big reason why this achievement is possible. But this year is different – new tariffs have us all wondering whether our economic growth will stall.

Consider that nearly nine in 10 businesses that import products by sea have fewer than 50 employees. Translation? Tariffs disproportionately hurt small businesses, the backbone of the economy. They are essentially a tax we pay upfront — forcing us to either absorb the hit ourselves or raise prices on consumers. That’s a hard choice given the need to maintain customer loyalty and compete with other businesses.

For a small business like mine, even modest unexpected costs could also mean letting employees go or cutting back hours. I own All The Way Up Promo. We are a promotional products printer and distributor in Glendale. We work with local, nationwide and international vendors to source our products for our clients. The promo industry is a $26 billion industry that has seen tariff charges of 10% to 15% from some of our international vendors, a fee that we either have to absorb or pass on to our clients. Passing the fee on to our clients has led to some objections and in some cases losing the whole project. This year has presented an uphill battle to maintain revenue, let alone grow — which is the goal for any business.

I respect the goal to protect domestic industries and support making our trade agreements fairer. But the current onslaught of tariffs is doing more harm than good as they undermine the very businesses that contribute to Arizona’s economic strength.

Our congressional delegation, especially GOP members, should tell the Trump administration that it is time to reverse course on tariffs. We need stable, predictable trade policies to fuel growth, create jobs, and keep the Grand Canyon State open for business.

Ceiphers Olweya is the owner of All the Way Up Promo, a local printing company.