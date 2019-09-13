Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / courts / Ducey picks Democrat for Court of Appeals (access required)

Ducey picks Democrat for Court of Appeals (access required)

By: Dillon Rosenblatt September 13, 2019

Gov. Doug Ducey appointed a Democrat to the Arizona Court of Appeals on Friday, a week after his controversial pick of Republican Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery to the Supreme Court.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery answers questions Friday from members of the Commission on Appellate Court Appointments. (Capitol Media Services photo by Howard Fischer)

Montgomery swears in as newest Supreme Court Justice (access required)

Bill Montgomery is officially an Arizona Supreme Court justice after being sworn-in during a private ceremony on the Ninth Floor Friday morning.