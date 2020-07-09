Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / courts / 2020 Arizona law school grads want OK to skip bar exam (access required)

2020 Arizona law school grads want OK to skip bar exam (access required)

By: Julia Shumway July 9, 2020

Recent law school graduates have until July 10 to decide whether they’ll risk COVID-19 by sitting for the bar exam later this month or jeopardize their chosen careers by delaying the test. The Arizona Supreme Court denied a petition from several recent graduates from law schools affiliated with the University of Arizona and Arizona State ...

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

covid-elections-featured

Ducey grants $9 million of federal aid for elections safety (access required)

Recent law school graduates have until July 10 to decide whether they’ll risk COVID-19 by sitting for the bar exam later this month or jeopardize ...