Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion / Commentary / Let’s forge sensible short-term rental solutions (access required)

Let’s forge sensible short-term rental solutions (access required)

By: Guest Opinion March 8, 2021

A recent poll commissioned by Airbnb found 89% of Arizona voters support the state’s tourism industry and the economic benefits it generates. The positive sentiment extends to short-term rentals: six in 10 voters support allowing Arizonans to share their homes to supplement their income and spread tourism benefits to communities across the state. In the past year, as many Arizonans faced economic uncertainty, new Hosts on Airbnb with only one listing and who have welcomed their first guests since the start of the pandemic have already earned more than $15 million in supplemental income.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Old metal sign with the inscription For Rent

Time to crack down on short-term rentals abuses

In “The Conscience of a Conservative,” Senator Barry Goldwater wrote: “Local problems are best dealt with by the people most directly concerned.” I couldn’t agree more. At a fundamental level, every Arizona citizen deserves to be able to live in their home, free from nightly chaos, disruptions and crime. We encourage the Legislature to pass HB2481 and urge Gov. Doug Ducey to sign it into law. Give back cities and towns the proven tools we need to protect our neighborhoods and our residents.

/* code for tag simpli.fi */