Regulator scorned for vote on energy rules (access required)

Regulator scorned for vote on energy rules (access required)

By: Dillon Rosenblatt May 13, 2021

Clean energy advocates in Arizona watched four years of work essentially go down the drain as the Arizona Corporation Commission killed its own standards the body had initially approved several months earlier.

