Raising taxes slows projects needed for recovery

Commercial real estate development is a high-risk venture, led by entrepreneurs driving economic development in our communities. Office buildings, shopping centers, apartments, hotels, manufacturing facilities and fulfillment/distribution centers are examples of real estate developments that require significant, high-risk investment. These projects provide jobs, create affordable housing, and meet other needs for Arizonans.

While Covid challenged nearly every commercial real estate sector in 2020 and 2021, a new report titled the Newmark Opportunity Index ranks Phoenix among the hottest cities for new opportunities in the multifamily housing and hospitality sectors. Over the next few years, buildings throughout Arizona will need to be repurposed and reimaged to adapt to the post-Covid era. As the Valley continues its pandemic recovery and attracts new residents from across the country, it’s important to promote policies that will mobilize and encourage real estate investment, not create unnecessary barriers.

As CEO of the Arizona Chapter of NAIOP, I am writing to draw attention to a tax reform proposal that would reduce investment in innovative businesses and real estate projects in the state. NAIOP Arizona is a part of NAIOP, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association, which represents developers, owners, and related commercial real estate professionals throughout North America, and advocates for effective public policy on behalf of its members.

President Biden has committed to helping small businesses “Build Back Better” through grants, investments and an infrastructure package. In response, some members of Congress have introduced legislation that would do the opposite. Certain changes outlined in the American Families Plan and other legislative proposals seek to substantially raise taxes on entrepreneurs and investors by limiting capital gains treatment to only those taxpayers who have significant cash to invest.

Many real estate projects are developed by small partnerships that rely on a combination of loans, private investment, and business expertise or “sweat equity.”

For context, most real estate projects in Arizona cost tens of millions of dollars to complete – an insurmountable amount of cash for most developers and entrepreneurs to have on hand.

These types of projects are often funded by investment partnerships between a general partner, who does most of the work, and limited partners, who provide most of the funding. Carried interest, often referred to as “the promoted return” in real estate, is the portion of the project’s profits that the general partner realizes for their investment of time and money when a project is successful. This is not compensation for routine work such as leasing or property management, but rather investment income for the person who added sweat equity with expertise, business acumen and hard work.

Raising taxes on individuals and small businesses who contribute funds or sweat equity to a project will diminish the incentive to take on risk. This would make it more difficult to attract companies that will create new jobs and could slow efforts to increase the supply of affordable housing in our state. It would also make it harder to increase warehousing capacity for businesses wanting to avoid product shortages like we experienced during the initial months of the Covid pandemic.

After a year like 2020, this is certainly not the time to discourage long-term investment in Arizona.

As lawmakers in Washington look to fund the American Families Plan and pass a bipartisan infrastructure package, I urge Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly to reject any proposal that could harm local entrepreneurial innovation, risk taking, and sweat equity. Instead, I encourage our lawmakers to work with their colleagues across the aisle to pass a package that supports long-term investment and growth in Arizona. This is the time to put our communities and job creators first.

Suzanne Kinney is president and CEO of the Arizona chapter of NAIOP, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association.