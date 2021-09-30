Covid fear masks international, border disasters

Driving by the elementary school to pick up my nephew, I noticed how few kids had their masks on. No child under the age of 12 is eligible to receive a vaccination. So why are parents not protecting their kids from others, and others from their kids? What if the teachers (who some refuse to be vaccinated), do not wear their masks? Some say it is frustrating to continue to see this when the media influences us on how important masking is, jabbed or not. President Biden is trying to shut down the virus, as he promised, but unmasked elementary school kids are refusing to comply.

Now that the virus is in fact not “shut down,” our frustrated president cannot be liable for the actions of the unmasked, unvaxxed lunatics running around the playground. Trump was responsible for allowing each individual state to proceed on their own on how to manage the virus. Allowing the republic to act independently of the federal government, unlike what Biden is doing with mandates, allowed too much freedom in the eyes of some media elites (and California).

So why the push to mask kids now? First, we must ignore Trump’s quick federal testing program which tested over a billion people this time last year, his “warp speed” vaccine rollout that had two reliable vaccines within nine months, and the fact he was injecting one million people a day when he left office, he left Biden with close to nothing.

“We didn’t have a vaccine when we came into office”, says Biden from his February 16 Town Hall. Trump is to blame. Leaving Biden at the top with no room to go up, Biden had no choice but to go down. Which leads us with other people’s unmasked kids and the Left’s push to mask them. It is a distraction of current events to shame blame unvaxxed individuals with Biden’s failed policies.

The Right continue to throw statistics around to support their decisions. The kryptonite to media fear mongers. A closer look at the CDC website can shed some light on the stats. At the height of the pandemic, children 0-4 years old were dropping dead at a rate of 0.02 per 100,000 individuals due to Covid (5-11 years old 0.00/100,000). Child masking data, derived from CNN media anchor’s analysis, says that masking those kids may have potentially reduced that rate of death. Unfortunately, there is no scientific research data of mask efficacy on children. Data on masks we do have based in a lab setting show that N-95 can filter some particles if worn as designed (like a brain surgeon in surgery). However, Covid droplets can stay in the air for three hours. So, if the mask is ever removed the purpose of a mask has been defeated.

So how do we reduce the 0.02 per 100,000 deaths if parents refuse to mask their kids? Based on CDC data from 2019, kids 1-9 years old are 10 times more likely to die of an anemia, 15 times more likely to die from septicemia, 40 times more likely from regular influenza, 90 times more likely from homicide, and 365 times more likely from general accidents. In other words, Covid deaths among kids is negligible data.

It can be hard to see why conservatives continue to push no mask mandates for schools because it is so contradictory to Joy Reid’s analysis of “science.” However, it is easy to understand their push for no mandates based on real statistical analysis of data. My patience, like the president’s, is running thin. My nephew’s classmates do not wear N-95 surgical masks like surgeons. Theirs are soggy cloth masks draped under their nose. Sadly, continuing the fear of Covid and need for masks must be maintained by the political Left to obscure the disasters internationally and at our border. It has never been about science.

Andrew Rogitz is a high school teacher in the Peoria Unified School District with a master’s degree in developmental biology.