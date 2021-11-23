A Thanksgiving message

Editor:

Let’s help turn the tide and express our seasonal greetings with actions rather than words. Thanksgiving is the best time of the year to make a change. Everywhere people are wishing each other a lovely holiday season, but the Golden Rules have gotten lost in the translation. Angry adults mob school board meetings with vile signs and misinformation. Elected Officials are still pretending the election was not won by President Biden, and finger pointing is at an all-time high when you disagree with one another.

A pandemic has pitted the vaccinated against the unvaccinated and masked against the unmasked. There has been NO respect , tolerance, or acceptance for doing what is best to protect each other. The list goes on thanks to our politicians who will not come together and build bridges instead of walls. The holiday season is here, and now is your chance to reach out to others with appreciation and kindness.

Wishing everyone peace and joy not just this time of year but always.

Joanie Rose

Scottsdale