Critical Tribal Provisions in the Build Back Better Act

It is undeniable that we are now experiencing the consequences of climate change and that tribal communities are among the hardest hit. Congress needs to pass the ”Build Back Better” budget reconciliation package to help our communities now.

Recently at The White House Tribal Nations Summit, President Biden set a goal of conserving 30% of America’s lands and waters by 2030 and is working in collaboration with Tribal Nations to focus on the most ecologically important lands and waters we call home. On November 15 the President signed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law and is now working to gain final passage of the Build Back Better Plan.

Together, these two economic packages contain billions of dollars to support Indian families with programs that will cut the costs of raising a family, and take unprecedented action needed to combat the climate crisis.

It is important that the environmental and climate justice provisions in the Build Back Better Act be quickly passed by Congress and signed into law by President Biden. This is our once-in-a-generation chance to protect our communities and treasured lands, improve access to clean drinking water and grow economic opportunity with clean energy jobs.

Chronic underfunding of infrastructure in Indian Country has harmed Tribal communities significantly. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will make infrastructure investments spanning transportation, water, sanitation, energy, environmental restoration, broadband internet, and climate resiliency—totaling more than $13 billion in direct investments, with the ability to access hundreds of billions more in grants and other funding opportunities.

Congress must ensure that the Tribal Energy Loan Guarantee Program gets established as part of the Build Back Better Act. This will appropriate $200 million to the Energy Secretary to carry out a loan guarantee program and guarantees 100% of unpaid principal and interest to access the Federal Financing Bank, increasing the cap on loan guarantees for Tribal Nations under that program to $50 billion.

On education, investments included in the Build Back Better Plan would bring record funding for Tribes in the areas of childcare and preschool programs. Transformative education funds are included which will make it easier for Native women and other family providers to remain in the workforce and increase educational opportunities and outcomes for children. Minority-serving colleges and universities, including Tribal Colleges and Universities, are slated to gain significant funding through the Build Back Better Act.

The Build Back Better Act spending plan allocates $10 billion for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Tribal Colleges and universities (TCUs), Hispanic-serving institutions (HSIs), and other minority-serving institutions (MSIs). The funds from the plan would go directly to schools and provide research grants so desperately needed for quality, accessible education opportunities for Tribal Nations.

Researchers with the U.S. Water Alliance and DigDeep found that race is the “strongest predictor” of water access and that Native households are 19 times more likely than white households to lack complete plumbing. Building back better for Arizona’s tribal nations means providing access to resources and increasing funding to support the development of critical water infrastructure for tribal communities.

Arizona has $232 million in construction-ready water projects, according to the American Society of Civil Engineers. Investments in new water systems can bring tremendous benefits to the Navajo Nation, where only one in three homes has running water.

The climate crisis has brought unprecedented fires, drought, water shortages and extreme heat. Without action, things will only get worse. We need the Build Back Better provisions that give tribal communities transition and relocation assistance for our members most vulnerable to the climate-driven displacement that comes from the rapidly changing climate.

With the current discussions in Congress and the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Arizona leaders can now focus on plugging orphan wells and abandoned mines, many of which are located on tribal lands and in rural communities. They pose serious safety hazards and cause ongoing air and water contamination and other environmental damage that has been ignored for far too long.

In addition, expanded clean energy incentives proposed in the Build Back Better Act bring important benefits back to the tribes themselves to address our lack of electricity stability and growing costs. It is estimated that 75 percent of U.S. homes without electricity are located on the Navajo Nation.

In March 2021, the Navajo Nation solidified leases for two new solar plants on the reservation, which can start to help power some of these homes. The plants are expected to bring in $90 million in energy transmission payments, $13 million in land lease payments, and $6 million in tax revenue for the tribe, as well as power. Some of the income will go toward connecting more Navajo homes to the power grid and keeping rates down for tribal customers, according to the tribal utility. But more needs to be done.

Native Americans are the original stewards of lands, waters, skies and all living things, and are the most vulnerable communities when it comes to the effects of climate change. Having Secretary Deb Haaland’s leadership at the Department of the Interior is a long-overdue opportunity – her leadership and the Build Back Better Act provisions go hand-in-hand for the betterment of the tribes and all underserved populations around the country and cannot be put off any longer.

It’s time for Congress to act now and pass the Build Back Better Act, prioritizing tribal communities to bridge gaps so that our treasured lands can be a place where families and small businesses can thrive for generations to come.

Sen. Jamescita Peshlakai, D-Cameron, represents Legislative District 7.