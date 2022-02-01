HB2101 will only tighten the power cartel’s stranglehold on Arizona

While “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli was getting barred for life and ordered to pay back millions for running an anticompetitive scheme to preserve a monopoly, the Arizona legislature has been engaged in cooking up a similar scheme on behalf of the “Power Bros.” If it becomes law, HB2101 will further tighten the power cartel’s (APS, SRP, and TEP) chokehold and turn already-captive Arizonans into lifetime hostages.

It ain’t broke? Really?

Contrary to the power cartel’s bogus claims, Arizona is not thriving under the monopoly system: Arizona has become the most expensive state in the West, excluding California. In New Mexico, electricity rates are 11% lower — and they are more than 20% cheaper in Idaho, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming, and Washington.

Unlike drug cartels, the power cartel members haven’t fought to encroach on each other’s territory. Instead, they have banded together and conspired to protect their monopoly turf by hiding behind SRP’s not-for-profit designation. But even SRP had huge profits, reported as Net Revenues, of $577 million in 2021.

With its first allegiance to the shareholders, APS charged 20% more for all customers and 31% more for industrial customers than SRP while reporting $612 million in shareholder profits through September 2021. TEP, another investor-owned monopoly, fleeced its industrial customers with 34% and commercial customers with 44% higher rates while reporting a net income of $191 million. Only an anticompetitive monopoly can get away with price gouging like that year after year.

A.R.S. § 40-202 had directed the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) to establish competitive electricity rules. The ACC has successfully established such rules for the telecommunications industry. Those rules would have forced APS and TEP to open their territories to competition by SRP and other authorized electricity suppliers by 2001.

If the ACC had established valid rules in compliance with the statute, APS customers could have saved $584 million and TEP customers another $116 million at SRP’s rates in 2020 alone. And yet, the HB2101 sponsors suddenly woke up 21 years later to repeal the statute itself by falling prey to the power cartel’s smoke and mirrors — thus throwing the baby out with the bathwater.

The HB2101 sponsors could have easily replaced the generic statute with comprehensive legislation that competitive states like Illinois, Pennsylvania, or Texas had successfully adopted to restructure their electric utility industries. But with the power cartel writing the law, no industry restructuring would ever happen.

Gaslighting about competition

The electricity rates in the U.S. increased by 9% during 2008-2020. While the rate increase in Arizona was a much steeper 15%, the rates in competitive states like New York dropped by 10%, 14% in Maryland, and a whopping 24% in Texas after restructuring their electric utility industries. Competition has continued to outperform traditional monopoly regulation: It has driven down average electricity prices in restructured Midwestern states (Ohio, Pennsylvania, Illinois). In contrast, their monopoly peers (Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin) have seen a steady increase in the price of electricity. Ohio consumers have saved $23.9 billion during 2011-2018 because of restructuring.

The power cartel has advanced falsehoods and cited flawed reports to justify its tenuous position. A Wall Street Journal story, with a misleading claim that deregulated residential customers in Texas paid $28 billion more for electricity than they would have in a traditional system, is one. But the sloppy WSJ analysis failed to consider published research that government-owned monopolies in Texas cross-subsidize voting households for political reasons by sticking the captive commercial customers with exorbitant rates.

During the unprecedented freeze-off crisis, Texas was obliged to produce enough power to cover nearly a month of ordinary usage in four days — enough to have buckled any system. It did collapse Texas monopolies too, and they actually performed worse. Contrary to the media hype, almost all residential customers in the competitive regions of Texas had fixed price contracts and were largely unaffected by the wholesale power costs of the outage. The monopolies, however, are sure to pass those costs onto their captive customers in due course.

Unreliable claims about safety and reliability

The power cartel has fear mongered that market restructuring will make the grid unreliable — without admitting that even in restructured states, the transmission and distribution utilities retain their monopoly status and continue to get a guaranteed return.

However, the power cartel’s safety and reliability record is nothing to write home about. APS has reported major explosions that critically injured eight firefighters, caused the death of an employee, and plunged downtown Phoenix into darkness for days. APS missed its own OSHA recordable incident target by 46% in 2019.

While APS has failed to meet the outage incident and duration targets recommended by the ACC, the EIA data on reliability shows that Commonwealth Edison in Illinois or PPL Electric and PECO Energy in Pennsylvania (both competitive states) had a superior reliability record on outages than APS did in 2020.

It’s not like the power cartel’s monopolies are somehow immune to unprecedented weather conditions, wildfires, or accidents. APS has paid $3.25 million in settlement with federal regulators for a power outage that affected five million people in Arizona, California, and Mexico. APS, SRP, and TEP have all called upon customers for energy cutbacks during the scorching heatwave in 2020 to avoid rolling blackouts.

Pulling the wool over the customers’ eyes

The power cartel falsely claims that the current monopoly system protects consumers and focuses on customer service, not on customer acquisition. Two deaths in the first full year after APS raised rates, including the death of Stephanie Pullman when APS shut off her power for a $51 balance — only one of the 110,029 power shutoffs in 2018 — and two deaths after SRP power shutoffs say otherwise.

The ACC has documented a long list of significant deficiencies in APS’s customer service and satisfaction. APS tied for the worst ranking in the West and second-worst in the nation in the 2019 J.D. Power customer satisfaction study.

APS had a faulty rate comparison tool steering customers to more expensive plans for months. APS was taken to the woodshed by the Attorney General in a historic and consequential settlement under the Arizona Consumer Fraud Act, forcing the company to pay $24 million in restitution to more than two hundred thousand Arizonans — the first time a public utility was held to account by the AG’s office.

The ACC used its discretion to reduce the guaranteed return to APS from 10% to 8.7% based on factors such as management competence.

A former ACC chair said that one would be hard-pressed to find a utility that behaved as badly as APS did in the last decade. And yet, the irony is that not a single customer was able to fire APS for these infractions in the current monopoly system and choose a different electricity provider.

Legislators: Swipe left on HB2101

Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely. The misguided and anti-consumer HB2101 legislation will smother competition, guarantee continued exorbitant profits to the fat cat monopolies, and reward only large companies like Freeport with a buy-through program.

Arizonans have the power to choose in virtually every aspect of their life. Why should they be made powerless to choose their own electricity provider? Please vote no on HB2101.

Abhay Padgaonkar is a management consultant and a citizen activist who has advocated for free markets and fair competition in the electric utility industry.