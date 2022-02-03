Business needs quick action on school funding

Just like businesses, schools must have a predictable budget as they plan their operations. Unfortunately, schools are at an immediate, grave risk of losing more than a billion dollars. This is not new funding, but funding that was already appropriated by the governor and Legislature last year. Our elected officials must come together and fix this big problem.

Because of an outdated 1980 voter-approved law, Arizona’s constitutional “Aggregate Expenditure Limit” must be overridden by the Legislature by March 1, 2022, or school districts will be forced to cut their budgets by 16%. This $1.2 billion cut will cause complete unpredictability at schools after an already tumultuous two years brought by the Covid pandemic.

Typically, the expenditure limit has been a technical budget issue managed behind the scenes. However, this year is different. With wildly uncertain enrollment numbers during the pandemic, an outdated formula, restoration of most of the education cuts from the Great Recession and continuation of Proposition 301 money by the Legislature in 2019, this year’s limit is dramatically lower than it should be and will cut off badly needed funding for school districts. Remember, this is money that is

already collected and appropriated. This is not “new” money, nor can this money be replaced by federal Covid relief dollars.

If the Legislature does not act, $1.2 billion will be stripped from Arizona’s economy this spring. Navigating the potential impacts of the cuts will be near impossible – massive job layoffs, larger class sizes, possible school closures and ending the school year early. Parents, businesses, and Arizona will absorb much of this instability. If this funding is removed from the economy while schools and parents scramble to address these shortfalls, everyone will no doubt suffer even as they attempt to adjust.

As Arizona business leaders, we believe this is an unacceptable situation, but there is a fix. Just as business leaders must work together to keep Arizona’s economy strong, elected officials must come together and govern. According to the Arizona Constitution, a vote of two-thirds in each chamber by March 1 would give schools the authority to spend the money they already have.

The fix requires a major bipartisan effort – that means both Republicans and Democrats – to work together to override the Aggregate Expenditure Limit, and fast.

This is a straightforward and procedural policy change, not a new appropriation. And after that’s done, our lawmakers need to look at a long-term solution to a problem that will continue to compound beyond this year.

It is critical to our business community that a functioning school system focuses on improving academics for Arizona kids, especially after these recent challenging school years. Cutting school district funding by $1.2 billion in less than 45 days is not the answer.

We call on our Arizona legislators to address this impending disaster and put a long-term fix to voters this fall.

Jim Swanson, CEO Kitchell, and John Graham, CEO Sunbelt Holdings, are co-chairs of the Greater Phoenix Leadership Education Standing Committee.