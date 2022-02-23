Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion / Commentary / Deregulation would destabilize Arizona’s reliable energy (access required)

Deregulation would destabilize Arizona’s reliable energy (access required)

By: Guest Opinion February 23, 2022

Reliable energy. Without the former, there is no assurance of the latter.  Arizona is fortunate to have both, largely due to a long-standing and proven regulatory apparatus that promotes dependable energy sustainability, while protecting consumers against predatory companies.  At first mention, without hearing any facts, the allure of “deregulation” of large utility companies might sound appealing, but ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Protect residents, police by enforcing gun laws (access required)

Reliable energy. Without the former, there is no assurance of the latter.  Arizona is fortunate to have both, largely due to a long-standing and proven ...

/* code for tag simpli.fi */