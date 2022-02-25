Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Nick Phillips February 25, 2022

Gov. Doug Ducey wants to create a new state agency that can invest in water projects; dole out grants; build or purchase water-related infrastructure; and even buy and sell water.   The proposed Arizona Water Authority is the governor’s vehicle for delivering on his promise made in January’s State of the State, and repeated on Friday, ...

