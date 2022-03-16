Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Judge: Minor leaguers work year-round, MLB violated wage law (access required)

By: The Associated Press March 16, 2022

A federal judge ruled that minor leaguers are year-round employees who work during training time and found Major League Baseball violated Arizona state minimum wage law and is liable for triple damages. 

