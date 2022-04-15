Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / courts / Condemned prisoner argues for clemency (access required)

Condemned prisoner argues for clemency (access required)

By: Kyra Haas Arizona Capitol Times April 15, 2022

As the execution of Clarence Dixon draws near, his attorneys are challenging whether the law enforcement-heavy state clemency board can give him a fair hearing and whether their client is mentally competent to be put to death. Before his scheduled May 11 execution, Dixon has a chance to plead for mercy – a hearing in front ...

