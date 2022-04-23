Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / courts / Lake, Finchem ask federal court to ban voting machines (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services April 23, 2022

Gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake and Mark Finchem, running for secretary of state, contend that the machines are unreliable because they are subject to hacking.

