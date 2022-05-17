Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion / Commentary / Juvenile court fees hinder rehabilitation (access required)

Juvenile court fees hinder rehabilitation (access required)

By: Guest Opinion May 17, 2022

Arizona lawmakers have an opportunity to help young people avoid falling into a cycle of debt and poverty for mistakes they made during childhood.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Protect prescription drug affordability for AZ families

As working families and businesses across Arizona already struggle with record inflation and the ongoing economic recovery, it is more important than ever that lawmakers protect patients from higher drug costs.

/* code for tag simpli.fi */