New housing strategy in Pinal over water issue (access required)

New housing strategy in Pinal over water issue (access required)

By: Nick Phillips Arizona Capitol Times May 19, 2022

Nearly a year after the Arizona Department of Water Resources said it won’t approve new supply certificates for groundwater use in the Pinal Active Management Area, local groups are pushing back on the agency’s findings and developers have found a way to keep building homes without the need for certificates. 

