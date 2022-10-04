Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Lawyers: Arizona GOP chair pleaded Fifth to Jan. 6 panel (access required)

By: Bob Christie, Associated Press October 4, 2022

Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward refused to answer questions during a deposition of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, an attorney for the panel revealed Tuesday during a court hearing in Phoenix.
