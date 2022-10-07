Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Arizona woman seeks leniency in ballot harvesting case (access required)

Arizona woman seeks leniency in ballot harvesting case (access required)

By: Bob Christie, Associated Press October 7, 2022

A parade of character witnesses provided a judge Thursday with glowing reports about a southern Arizona woman who admitted collecting four voted early ballots in the 2020 primary election, as her lawyer seeks leniency and prosecutors urge him to send her to prison for a year.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Ward, Trump, GOP, insurrection, Capitol, Jan. 6

Lawyers: Arizona GOP chair pleaded Fifth to Jan. 6 panel (access required)

Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward refused to answer questions during a deposition of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, an attorney for the panel revealed Tuesday during a court hearing in Phoenix.