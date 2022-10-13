Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Candidates misstate opponents’ abortion positions  (access required)

By: Nick Phillips and Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times October 13, 2022

As abortion cases wind their way through the court system, candidates for November's election on both sides of the aisle have avoided detailing their exact stance on the controversial issue. That’s opened the door for wild – and unsupported – claims about candidates’ positions on the issue. 
