Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / election / 2022 Election News / Clean Elections looks for new partner after fallout over Hobbs, Lake interviews (access required)

Clean Elections looks for new partner after fallout over Hobbs, Lake interviews (access required)

By: Shane Brennan Cronkite News October 14, 2022

The Citizens Clean Elections Commission is looking for a new gubernatorial event partner because Arizona PBS scheduled an interview with Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs without commissioners’ knowledge after Hobbs declined to debate Republican opponent Kari Lake.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Bolding, Gallego, Stanton, infrastructure, Passenger Facilities Charges, Biden, Mitch Landrieu, Carpenters Local 1912, Airports Council International, travel,

Sky Harbor to build taxiway overpass with federal funds to support growing air traffic (access required)

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is planning upgrades to its runway space with a new taxiway overpass backed by federal funds from the bipartisan infrastructure law enacted last year.