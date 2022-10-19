Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Democrats’ lawsuit challenging ballot order far from resolved (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services October 19, 2022

That early ballot you just got in the mail? Odds are it lists Republicans first. And it's all because of a 43-year-old Arizona law. Now it's being challenged by Democrats.
