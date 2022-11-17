Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Cochise County leaders end hand-count lawsuit, cite recount (access required)

By: Bob Christie, Associated Press November 17, 2022

Two Republicans who control the board in Cochise County on Wednesday told a judge they want to withdraw a lawsuit they had filed just two days prior that sought to force their own elections director to hand-count all the ballots cast in-person on Election Day.
