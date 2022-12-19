Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Kiera Riley Arizona Capitol Times December 19, 2022

A judge dismissed eight of the ten claims in Kari Lake’s election contest lawsuit, allowing two counts claiming violations of ballot chain of custody and alleging printer interference in Maricopa County to go forward in an evidentiary hearing.  
