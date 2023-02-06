Amid detrimental changes in U.S. Capitol, understand importance of voting

January flew by at a rapid pace, and many changes in the nation’s Capitol are occurring because of votes made in Arizona.

After 15 separate nominations and votes, Kevin McCarthy became the new Speaker of the House in Washington, D.C. He had to sell his soul and give up his moral compass to gain POWER over the PEOPLE. Democracy is, once again, AT RISK!

It is so vital you understand the importance of your vote. Another example of how your vote impacts your family; Congressional District 1 voted for Republican David Schweikert to serve another term. If you are concerned about the water crisis, a woman’s right to make her own medical decisions, the immigration problem, education, improving health care, or environmental changes, then you need to know the Republican Party has a very different mindset.

The new US Congress is more engaged in revenge against Democrats, forming committees that investigate the investigation, making assertions rather than first checking out proven facts and extolling conspiracy theories. How will this Republican program benefit your family?

A suggestion to rectify this situation is to support Jevin Hodge for another run for Congress in Congressional District 1, which he lost by a mere 3,195 votes. What makes Jevin Hodge different from David Schweikert? For starters, he will always prioritize the needs and concerns of you and your family. Jevin Hodge will vote YES on accomplishing what the people desire. Contrast David Schweikert’s consistent NO votes, favoring his party’s agenda over what the people want.

Most every political topic begins at the city, county, and state levels. From there, they transcend nationally. Voting a person into office must be taken seriously. Researching the character and values of a candidate should make you think twice before marking your ballot.

Joanie Rose

Scottsdale