Virtual workforce is choice for more than half of state’s employees

The “New Reality” of a virtual workforce is proving to live beyond the pandemic necessity of 2020 and has emerged as the go-to choice for nearly half of the State of Arizona’s 32,000 person workforce. Our experience is that this investment in employer/employee compatibility and trust is returning dividends for our fast-growing state in terms of productivity and employee satisfaction. This new phenomenon seems to be rubbing non-believers like Noonan and Dimon and other brick and mortar expansionists the wrong way at a time when they should be seriously taking a look at what they’re missing.

Under the leadership of then Gov. Doug Ducey, the Arizona Management System was created to bring business-like efficiency and problem solving to the forefront of how the state serves its citizens. After eight years of working within this system of lean management, we have had the opportunity to actually bring private sector thinking into the creaky furnace of old government bureaucracy and have come out the other side with a better model of serving the public, which so often has been used as a campaign slogan, but today, is a reality.

Today, it is clear that Arizona has benefitted from a process of continuous improvement, the use of metrics to track project success, the creation of standard work and weekly meetings to keep projects on track. Perhaps most importantly, state employees now have the chance to celebrate successes and identify problems, which has dramatically impacted the state government enterprise for the better.

It’s this framework that has contributed to the success of Arizona’s move to virtual work. But we started heading in this direction well before the pandemic.

Arizona’s Department of Administration began running a pilot in the summer of 2019 that involved almost forcing staff to try to work from home in order to test system capabilities, connectivity and employee efficiency and satisfaction. How did we measure success? We had three key questions in mind: 1) could we calculate for work performance while at home 2) would there be the opportunity for savings by reducing the state’s footprint and 3) would the employees embrace the process and continue to perform at a high level?

When much of the state government workforce was sent home to work in March of 2020, we built on the momentum of the successful virtual work pilot that had recently been completed and measured the new normal of full-time telework against the three components. Additionally, we implemented statewide cyber-security solutions to protect state data, allowing the state to patch and remediate known vulnerabilities on state devices.

Prior to March 2020, when much of the state workforce was required to work at home because of the pandemic, less than 10% of Arizona’s workforce participated in remote work. As of June 2022, that number has risen to 41%. By reducing commutes, state employees in Maricopa County saved more than 200 million miles of travel during that same timeframe. That has cleared up traffic, boosted our workforce’s productivity, AND saved our planet from more than 90,000 tons of harmful carbon dioxide emissions.

Using the performance measures we had through the Arizona Management System, we compared the achievements and successes from 2018-2019 to those from 2021-2022 (I think we can all agree that 2020 was such an uncertain time and not good to use as a baseline comparison). Of the employees at the Arizona Department of Administration (ADOA), 90% have been working remotely for two and a half years and here is what the data says: ADOA is more efficient with 80% of employees working virtually than we had been previously.

In FY19, of 100 projects, only 44% were considered on target. In FY20, those same projects were tracking at a 56% on-target rate, increasing in FY21 to 75% and we finished FY22 with an 88% on target rate.

What do employees say? Our most recent employee survey had 88% saying that remote work has had a positive impact on their work experience. The current employee engagement survey reflects a workforce that is engaged and feels a strong connection to their agency’s mission. Virtual work also allows the state to expand recruitment beyond the large metropolitan areas, opening state service up to citizens in rural Arizona, which typically see less government job opportunities. It has also allowed employees to have the flexibility to manage their sick leave differently, because they can choose to still work from home if they are experiencing a cold and don’t have to worry about passing it along to their colleagues. Sick time usage by ADOA employees is down from 43 hours annually in 2019, to 35 hours in 2022, saving employees a full day of sick leave per year.

Virtual work has allowed the state to think creatively about reducing its footprint, has reduced energy consumption and provides the opportunity to address deferred maintenance, which the state reduced by nearly $122 million. During the pandemic we were able to completely renovate a state building that was turned into a state-of-the-art, co-working space designed for the modern workforce. The space has been completely transformed — representing the drastic evolution of Arizona’s government and workforce. We call it the Arizona Connected Workspace Building and it supports a flexible remote work atmosphere where state employees can reserve a workspace and collaborate with others. This will help our workforce continue to embrace remote or hybrid work while also improving productivity and reducing our footprint.

Remote work has also allowed us to take a fresh look at state buildings. Put simply, we don’t need as many of them. We are set to demolish six state buildings this fiscal year and renovate another for additional hoteling space. Overall, our efforts to minimize our footprint have saved taxpayers more than $9 million in rental costs and have reduced the state’s footprint by nearly one million square feet, which is almost 17 football fields.

Future building demolitions will open up new opportunities for mixed use facilities including government employees who are not in a position to work from home as a virtual employee. The savings and mixed use of private and public staff will always exist, just in different and more diversified ways. This isn’t our generation’s workforce anymore – the current workforce will continue to seek employers who offer virtual options and Arizona is proud to show that it is a positive, productive experience for employees.

Andy Tobin is the former director of the Arizona Department of Administration and a former speaker of the state House.