Arizona ethics take another step backward

Recently, many in Arizona rightfully took issue when the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature voted to exempt itself from the state’s public records law. The change also allows members to delete their emails after 90 days. This move was universally condemned by state Democrats, yet few Republicans offered any explanation for the change.

Some believe the state GOP’s sudden desire to hide official communications from public view may have stemmed from a series of embarrassing revelations around their flirtation with election meddling. Last year, The Washington Post revealed Ginni Thomas — wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas — emailed several Arizona legislators to suggest they offer up “a clean slate of Electors” in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

Of course, it’s unlikely that all the legislators who voted to have their emails deleted intend to shield themselves from something so grand as subverting the democratic process. Far more likely, legislators would simply like to evade accountability for more day-to-day ethical breaches — like Arizona Republican State Rep. Justin Heap’s recent email exchange with a lobbyist:

“I need to prioritize which meetings I can take,” Heap wrote in response to a Consilium Consulting lobbyist’s request for a meeting. “May I ask you, Did Consortium [sic] Consulting donate to my campaign fund? And if not, why did you (or your clients) decide not to do so?”

Here, Rep. Heap suggests a meeting is conditionally related to whether he has received a campaign donation, a potential violation of Arizona House Rule 43, which prohibits members from intentionally soliciting, or agreeing to accept “any personal financial benefit” “upon an agreement or understanding that his vote, opinion, judgment, exercise of discretion or other action as a public official will thereby be influenced.”

Frequently, upon learning about unethical behavior such as this, my organization — Campaign for Accountability — would file an ethics complaint with the appropriate oversight body. In this case, however, although it appears Rep. Heap’s conduct merits investigation, we can’t file a complaint. While the recent rules package’s records deletion policy received much attention, few noticed another new rule slipped into the same package: barring members of the public from filing ethics complaints over lawmaker behavior.

Indeed, both the Arizona Senate and House rules for the 2023-2024 session — for the first time — state that ethics complaints may only be introduced by sitting members.

While this change garnered little media scrutiny when it passed last month, it was, in fact, the subject of much discussion when the GOP first proposed it in January 2020. At the time, then-Speaker Rusty Bowers defended the proposal saying, “I don’t know that we are making it harder [to file ethics complaints]. […] If somebody has a complaint in the general community, they just take it to a member.”

This isn’t a serious defense. First, even if a constituent does manage an audience with their representative, convincing that member to put their reputation on the line and risk reprisal from political opponents by filing the ethics complaint themselves is another hurdle entirely.

For example, after a group of Democrats filed complaints against then-Rep. Mark Finchem for participating in the January 6 insurrection, Finchem filed retaliatory complaints against all 28 Democrats. While Finchem’s complaints were rightfully dismissed as meritless, the risk of this sort of tit-for-tat tends to preclude members from filing even meritorious complaints.

The U.S. House of Representatives has a similar rule, which so effectively precluded its members from facing accountability that despite a massive scandal in the early 2000’s — in which lobbyist Jack Abramoff paid for trips, meals, and gifts for numerous members of the House — not a single member dared file an ethics complaint against their House colleagues. In the aftermath of that scandal, the House created the Office of Congressional Ethics to accept and investigate complaints submitted by non-members.

Further, the reality is that members have no incentive to police their colleagues – that wasn’t why they were elected. This is precisely why it is so important that watchdog organizations like Campaign for Accountability are able to demand that public officials follow the rules. Accountability is a hallmark of a democracy. Without it, Arizonans are likely to see scandals piling up.

Michelle Kuppersmith is the executive director of the Campaign for Accountability.