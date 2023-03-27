Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Constitutional change would impact how state manages disaster declarations (access required)

Constitutional change would impact how state manages disaster declarations (access required)

By: Bob Christie, Capitol Media Services March 27, 2023

A proposed constitutional amendment that is one vote away from being sent to the 2024 ballot for voter approval will have far-reaching impacts on how the state oversees disaster declarations and potentially impact millions of dollars in federal funding.
