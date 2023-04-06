Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Governor's Office / Hobbs vetoes 8 more bills, headed for record number (access required)

Hobbs vetoes 8 more bills, headed for record number (access required)

By: Nick Phillips Arizona Capitol Times April 6, 2023

Proposals to cut food and rental taxes; a bill banning some messages on highway billboards; a measure to stop unhoused people from camping on streets and sidewalks. They’ve all died on the desk of Gov. Katie Hobbs, who reached a new veto milestone on Thursday morning when she rejected eight bills, bringing her total number of vetoes this year to 37.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Hobbs shakes up staff (access required)

Two top staff members in the governor’s office departed this week amid a larger “reorganization” announced late on Friday afternoon. 