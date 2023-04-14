Arizona can still be the leader in school choice

Arizona is leading the way in education opportunity, but with a stroke of the pen, Gov. Katie Hobbs could turn back the clock on this significant progress.

Last year, Arizona took its place as a champion in education when it became the first state to pass universal school choice legislation. The Empowerment Scholarship Program was the first, most expansive legislation of its kind, offering the hope of a brighter future for 1.1 million K–12 students in Arizona who were eligible to receive up to $7,000 in scholarship funds to transfer schools.

Because the scholarship funds were provided to every K–12 student, children from low-income families and students with special needs have much to gain from educational choice.

Unfortunately, Governor Hobbs has taken a different approach that could erase the progress made to date. She has publicly said she is not a fan of expanding school choice opportunities to include private schools. Hobbs’ executive budget released in January asked the state Legislature to reverse the policy that was expanded to allow families to use state funds to pursue an educational style of their choice. This proposal would have serious, immediate consequences because it would affect students across the state who have already begun using the ESAs.

This move would be detrimental to students. Research indicates that more academic freedom correlates with higher student test scores. Unfortunately, students across the nation have dramatically fallen behind over the last three years since school closures halted in-person learning and significantly affected reading and writing proficiency.

Last year’s results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress showed a dramatic decline in reading and math scores for American fourth and eighth-graders, and the results in Arizona were even more shocking. Only 30% of Arizona fourth-graders are reading at proficient levels, and African American and Hispanic fourth-grade students scored 23 points lower than white students.

Sadly, low-income fourth-grade students scored 25 points lower than middle- to high-income students in reading. Additionally, only 23% of Arizona’s eight-graders are proficient in math, and only 15% of all Arizona high school graduates met all four ACT college and career Readiness Benchmarks.

These numbers show that students in Arizona need school choice now more than ever. Which makes the current position of Governor Hobbs more concerning. By increasing school choice, families can find the schools that best suit their child’s individual needs, which will be critical in improving test scores across Arizona.

As a teacher in Arizona, I saw firsthand how important educational opportunity was to a child’s future. No one knows the needs and interests of a child more than their parent or guardian, and they have the right to decide what school best meets their child’s educational needs. When Gov. Doug Ducey signed the Empowerment Scholarship Program last year, he afforded families the freedom to choose the best schooling options for their children, regardless of zip code.

Following the enactment of this legislation in the Grand Canyon State, the governors of Iowa, Utah, Florida, West Virginia and Arkansas all passed universal school choice bills. Texas has followed suit, too, with the state House passing legislation last month that’s now poised to pass the state Senate and expected to be signed by Governor Abbott. These states have all recognized that school choice can play a critical role in student success.

Now is the time for Arizona, my home state, to continue its role as the leader in the movement to provide increased educational opportunities for its students. Governor Hobbs should work to add to the progress the state has already achieved, not thwart it. Children are our future — let us give them every opportunity to succeed by equipping them with the best education possible for them.

Laurie Todd-Smith is a former director of the Department of Labor Women’s Bureau and is a former Tucson teacher. She serves as the director of America First Policy Institute’s Center for Education Opportunity.