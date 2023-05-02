Medicaid is lifeline for Arizona’s seniors and veterans

When you think of health care for seniors, you probably think of Medicare, but Medicaid is also vital to providing the care that older Arizonans in our community rely on. It helps cover high medical costs for those who have limited income and resources, as well as those living in nursing homes and relying on long-term care.

However, because of Arizona’s GOP delegation, including U.S. Rep. David Schweikert and U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, Medicaid is at risk of being cut. Millions of people, including those in nursing homes, and struggling seniors could see their health care ripped away from them if Republicans succeed. They are willing to put lives on the line for their political games.

Republicans are now holding the economy hostage in order to slash vital healthcare programs as part of their default bill recently unveiled by U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Their plan includes a 22% cut to critical health programs – like funding for veterans’ health care, nursing home safety, and mental health – and bureaucratic work reporting requirements in Medicaid that threaten to throw millions off their coverage, disproportionately harming children, women, people of color and rural residents. Medicaid is proven to save lives, help people from all backgrounds stay healthy, as well as keep rural hospitals and other safety net providers open, and support needed preventive care. It must be protected and strengthened, not gutted through more anti-health care Republican schemes.

Seniors on a fixed income also rely on Medicaid for long-term care. Medicaid is able to provide the home- and community-based care that is essential to keep loved ones at home with their families and friends. Without Medicaid, many seniors would not be able to afford these needed services with Medicare alone. And 84% of individuals in nursing facilities covered by Medicaid in 2019 were dually eligible, meaning Medicaid helped ensure they could continue to get the care they need.

In the wealthiest nation on earth, no one should have to risk their lives because they can’t afford the care they need. At a time when Republicans have refused to give up their war on health care, threatening to raise costs on older adults who have worked their entire lives and are depending on Medicaid to stay healthy, it has never been more critical to remain focused on protecting affordable health care access regardless of who you are and where you live.

David Lucier is president of the AZ Veterans & Military Leadership Alliance.