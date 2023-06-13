Legislature moves to expand its powers, limit governor’s

fbpx

Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times//June 13, 2023

A resolution that would limit the governor’s ability to declare a state of emergency advanced in the Senate on June 12, 2023 on party lines. Unlike typical bills, this Republican-sponsored resolution doesn’t have to get by Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs – it goes to the voters. (Photo by Pexels)

Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times//June 13, 2023

A resolution that would limit the governor’s ability to declare a state of emergency moved through the Senate on Monday on party lines. Unlike typical bills, this Republican-sponsored resolution doesn’t have to get by Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs – it goes to the voters.

The House concurrent resolution, 2039, was amended in the Senate by Sen. J.D. Mesnard, R-Chandler, who toned down the language and lifted some of the burden it would have put on the Legislature.

At the beginning of May, Senate Republicans disagreed in a caucus meeting over how to structure the language of 2039, which at its core, limits the governor’s power to call an extended state of emergency.

Rep. Joseph Chaplik, R-Scottsdale

The resolution is authored by Rep. Joseph Chaplik, R-Scottsdale, and passed on party lines in the House previously.

One of the main reasons cited by lawmakers as reason for the resolution is Covid. Many Republican senators are displeased with the way former Gov. Doug Ducey handled the pandemic, including through the use of an extended state of emergency.

Sen. Ken Bennett, R-Prescott, said in caucus that while he didn’t like the way Ducey handled Covid either, he also questioned the wisdom of Chaplik’s resolution, which initially would have required the Legislature to reconvene within 10 days of the governor calling a special session for anything.

Since 2021, there have been 21 states of emergency, and they lasted for an average of 859 days, or about two and half years, according to staff.

Mesnard’s amendments seem to have eased those concerns, because Bennett voted “yes” on Monday.

Rather than ending a state of emergency after 30 days, the resolution would end the governor’s special powers during a state of emergency after 30 days. If the Legislature votes to extend the governor’s powers, it would also get the option to alter or limit them in some way.

The bill also no longer includes a state of emergency relating to floods or fires, which are very common. It also doesn’t apply to an emergency in a time of war (which is uncommon).

If the Legislature isn’t already in session when the governor calls a state of emergency, then the governor would be required to call a special session if one third of the members of each chamber requested it. That’s 10 senators and 20 representatives. No Democrats would need to support it in the Legislature’s current makeup.

Although the bill doesn’t go to Hobbs to be signed, or more likely vetoed, it does have to get through voters. This resolution will go to the ballot in 2024.

With a Democrat in the governor’s office and a Republican controlled Legislature, resolutions like 2039 are a good way for the majority party to pass partisan legislation – provided it can convince voters it’s necessary.

