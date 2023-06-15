fbpx

Death row inmate sentenced for young girl’s death set free

kierariley//June 15, 2023

Maricopa County Durango Jail in South Phoenix is a possible site for a re-entry center for recently released prisoners and an employment center for incarcerated prisoners. (Photo by Paulina Pineda/Arizona Capitol Times)

A man who was on death row, despite the existence of exculpatory evidence, walked free today after 29 years behind bars. Barry Jones was sentenced to death in 1995 after his girlfriend’s four-year-old daughter, Rachel Gray, died of an abdominal injury. Jones was convicted of first-degree murder, sexual assault and child abuse. (Photo by Paulina Pineda/Arizona Capitol Times)

A man who sat on death row, despite the existence of exculpatory evidence, walked free today after 29 years behind bars.  

Barry Jones was sentenced to death in 1995 after his girlfriend’s four-year-old daughter, Rachel Gray, died of an abdominal injury. Jones was convicted of first-degree murder, sexual assault and child abuse.  

Barry Jones (Photo courtesy of the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry(

Jones claimed his state-appointed attorneys failed to introduce or investigate evidence proving his innocence on both the initial trial and his appeal to the Arizona Supreme Court. 

His federal post-conviction proceedings went all the way to the Supreme Court last year. A federal judge and a unanimous panel at the Ninth Circuit ruled Jones had in fact received ineffective assistance of counsel.  

But on appeal to the Supreme Court, the justices overturned prior precedent and barred Jones from presenting evidence proving his innocence as he had failed to do so in state court. 

A Pima County Superior Court judge vacated Jones’ sentence today after a stipulated motion by Jones, Attorney General Kris Mayes and Pima County Attorney Laura Conover.  

“The flawed evidence supporting Barry’s convictions and death sentence resulted from a combination of shoddy and constitutionally deficient defense lawyering, junk science and myopic police work,” Cary Sandman, Jones’ federal defense attorney of more than 20 years, said in a statement. 

Jones entered a settlement agreement with the state and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder “for failing to seek or contributing to the failure to seek medical care for Rachel Gray,” though he walks free today given time already served.  

Police arrested Jones in May 1994 after 4-year-old Gray was declared deceased at a Tucson hospital. Her cause of death was peritonitis, an abdominal injury caused by blunt force trauma. Gray showed signs of both physical and sexual abuse. 

Jones had watched Gray the day before her death, making him the key suspect in her death.  

At trial, Jones’ state-appointed attorney failed to investigate the evidence presented by the prosecution at his initial trial, and his state-appointed postconviction attorney did not raise that his counsel at the trial level was ineffective.  

Jones then filed for federal habeas corpus. His federal defense attorneys then found medical, forensic and witness evidence contradicting the prosecution’s case and essentially establishing Jones’ innocence.  

Particularly, physicians found evidence indicating Gray’s fatal injuries did not occur while she was in Jones’ care, and attorneys argued even a cursory look by Jones’ initial counsel could have disproven the prosecution’s timeline.  

During federal review, the Supreme Court ruled on a separate case, Martinez v. Ryan, which held if the state post-conviction counsel fails to assert ineffective counsel at the trial level, the claim is not barred from federal post-conviction review.  

A federal court granted Jones an evidentiary hearing on his ineffective assistance of counsel claim and ultimately granted him federal habeas relief.  

The court held, with the new evidence, “there is a reasonable probability that absent counsel’s failure to investigate and offer evidence regarding the timeline of Rachel’s injuries, at least one reasonable juror would have had a reasonable doubt” in Jones’ guilt.  

The Ninth Circuit affirmed the relief. But the state appealed to the Supreme Court.  

The justices overturned established precedent and found a federal court may not conduct an evidentiary hearing or consider any evidence not already established in the state court, despite ineffective assistance of counsel.  

Dale Baich, former federal public defender, spoke to the court decision.  

Appeals in death penalty cases are governed by strict procedural rules and process. The U.S. Supreme affirmed those rules in Barry’s case and put form over substance and decided it could not consider the evidence that Barry was innocent,” Baich said. “We are fortunate that the attorney general and county attorney recognized the injustices of this wrongful conviction and agreed to right this wrong.” 

Pima County Attorney Laura Conover

More than a year after the ruling from the Supreme Court and after three decades on death row, Jones walked free today.  

“We are profoundly grateful to the Arizona Attorney General and the Pima County Attorney for taking a fresh look at Mr. Jones’s case and acknowledging he had never received a fair trial,” Sandman said. “We hope that Barry can enjoy the rest of his life in peace surrounded by his family and friends.”  

Conover also released a prepared statement after the court ruling came down.  

“These are some of the most difficult decisions we face as prosecutors, trying to balance the rule of the law and in this case holding someone accountable for the death of an innocent 4-year-old child,” Conover said. “What’s also important is having the courage to re-evaluate these cases thoroughly, while staying true to our responsibility of charging them accordingly with what is right in the eyes of the law. To that end Mr. Jones has been held more than accountable.” 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

