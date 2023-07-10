Attorneys for property owners in ‘the Zone’ ask for firm deadline for clearing out homeless residents

Attorneys for property owners in “the Zone” asked a Maricopa County Superior Court judge to set a firm deadline for the city of Phoenix to clear out the homeless population from the area, while the city asked the judge to allow the Office of Homeless Solutions to proceed at its own pace.

In late March, Judge Scott Blaney issued a preliminary injunction requiring the city relocate the 900 or so unsheltered people camping in the area from 7th to 15th avenues and Washington to Jackson streets, deeming the area a “public nuisance.”

He said the city had to show it had taken steps to abate the nuisance by a three-day bench trial, which commenced today.

Ilan Wurman, attorney for the plaintiffs, argued the city’s policies surrounding homelessness, specifically allowing camping, caused the “public nuisance” at the center of the case.

He said the city’s enhanced clean-ups and closures of blocks of “the Zone,” as well as the recent decision to develop a structured outdoor camping site shows the city can clear out the area.

But he said it’s still not enough given the “vast majority” of unsheltered people are “service resistant” and will not be relocated absent adequate enforcement of camping bans and a court order.

Wurman asked the court to make the preliminary injunction permanent and set a deadline for the end of summer to completely clear out “the Zone.”

Steven Pierce, attorney for the city, made the case for judicial restraint. He said the actions the city has taken so far, including clearing out three blocks of the area downtown, have shown it has gone “above and beyond” in complying with the court’s initial order.

He asked the court to bow out and allow the city to continue to work on homeless solutions without any deadlines or orders in place. Pierce said they estimated the area would be completely cleared within nine months.

The plaintiffs called two business owners, Ian Francis Likwarz and Freddy Brown, to testify.

Likwarz said their neighborhood organization, the Monroe Pioneer Coalition, had been “very aggressive” in working with the city to try to resolve the issue.

Both Brown and Likwarz said they had been in communication with the city for three and a half years to try to resolve the problem, and it wasn’t until the court order that they saw any noticeable differences in “the Zone.”

Likwarz said the area was still a “warzone.”

“If you don’t give the city a deadline, they’ll drag their feet as long as they possibly can,” he said.

The plaintiffs also called Judge Glock, research director at the Manhattan Institute, to discuss service resistance and solutions to homelessness.

He cited an Arizona State University study that found 25% to 41% of the homeless population in Phoenix would willingly go to shelter, while the other 59% to 75% would refuse shelter.

Aaron Arnson, attorney for the city, noted the cumulative service acceptance rate in the past clean-ups of “the Zone” was 67.7%, which Glock conceded was higher than the typical acceptance rate.

Glock said the top three reasons people reject services are the rules within shelters, the potential loss of pets, property or partners or mental illness. He also pointed to substance abuse as a key cause of service resistance.

He vouched for low-barrier shelters, which are typically outdoor and do not see the same constraints placed on indoor shelters.

Glock also said one of the main causes of homelessness in certain cities was leniency in enforcement and access to services.

“A municipality more welcoming to public encampments is going to see more public encampments,” he said.

In cross, Arnson had Glock confirm he had never met with the mayor, city staff, council or police to speak about homelessness in Phoenix.

But Glock said he had spoken with service providers in the area and testified to the state legislature in the past on behalf of the Cicero Institute.

Glock supported legislation in multiple states, including Arizona, in support of bills establishing structured camping.

The city called Rachel Milne, director of the Office of Homeless Solutions (OHS) and Scott Hall, deputy director of OHS.

Milne said the city planned to schedule block-by-block “enhanced engagements” every three weeks to allow the city to coordinate enough shelter spaces.

“The reason it takes so long is that shelters are essentially full,” Milne said. “There wouldn’t be anywhere to offer if we went faster than about three weeks.”

Hall said the city engaged with individuals on a case-by-case basis to determine what resources they needed. He said the city did not seek to make a distinction as to whether a person was “voluntarily homeless.”

“A person experiencing homelessness is a person experiencing homelessness,” Hall said.

Milne noted the city planned to schedule additional clearances as new shelters opened and more beds became available. The next engagements are scheduled for July 12 and 19.

Milne said the city is in the process of adding about 800 more beds through projects at varying stages of development.

Stephen Tully, attorney for the plaintiffs, said expanding the homeless shelter industry was not necessarily a win.

“Keeping people from being out and exposed in 116 degrees is definitely a win in my book when there were 425 heat-related deaths last year,” Milne said.

The trial enters its second day tomorrow and will run through Wednesday if need be.