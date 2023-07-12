fbpx

Woman who faked being nurse practitioner during pandemic gets 5-year prison term

The Associated Press//July 12, 2023

An Arizona woman who faked being a nurse practitioner during the Covid pandemic was sentenced on July 12, 2023 to five years in prison. (Photo by Pexels)

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona woman who faked being a nurse practitioner during the Covid pandemic was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison.

State prosecutors said 58-year-old Pamela O’Guinn pleaded guilty to fraud, forgery and identity theft.

The Arizona Board of Nursing began investigating O’Guinn after she falsely claimed that she was a medical professional and had been providing services to one of the parties in a child custody case.

Authorities said O’Guinn had been treating patients and writing prescriptions as a nurse practitioner under the name of “Dr. Pamela Robinson” between May 2020 and February 2021, which was during the height of Covid.

Court records show O’Guinn applied for nursing certification in Arizona by using personal information stolen from a Maine resident.

Prosecutors said O’Guinn worked at a wellness center in Youngtown before being arrested.

