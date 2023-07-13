Lawmaker raises concerns over Scottsdale shelter program

Rep. Matt Gress, R-Phoenix, sent a letter to Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega recently expressing concern and questions on behalf of his constituents over a grant and housing program being used to to provide shelter at a hotel for unhoused individuals. Gress represents Legislative District 4, which covers the area of Scottsdale where the shelter program is located. (Photo by Pexels)

A Republican lawmaker representing Scottsdale is taking issue with the city’s recent approval of a near $1 million grant to provide shelter at a hotel for unhoused individuals.

Rep. Matt Gress, R-Phoenix, sent a letter to Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega on July 5 expressing concern and questions on behalf of his constituents over the grant and housing program. Gress represents Legislative District 4, which covers the area of Scottsdale where the shelter program is located.

The $940,000 grant from the Arizona Department of Housing’s Homeless Shelter and Services fund will continue a program that uses 10 hotel rooms to provide temporary shelter to seniors, families and single mothers. The Scottsdale City Council voted 6-1 to accept the grant for the program at its June 27 meeting.

“The City of Scottsdale’s plan raises as many questions as it does concerns,” Gress said in a press release. “While we can agree on the importance of addressing homelessness, doing so requires a transparent and well-communicated plan, and this fails on both counts. Scottsdale residents and business owners should be provided clear and complete details relating to the arrangement approved by city leaders and the long-term intent of their plan.”

The exact hotel location is undisclosed, but it is near Pima Road and Indian Bend Road, Gress’ letter states. According to the city of Scottsdale, three of the rooms will house senior women, single mothers and children or families from the large homeless camp dubbed as “the Zone” in the city of Phoenix.

Scottsdale staff noted in an analysis that the shelter program will serve asylum seekers after the recent expiration of Title 42.

Gress expressed concerns he had with how Scottsdale received community feedback for this program and how it will implement mental health, social and security services. He cited an article from the San Francisco Chronicle, which reported at least 166 people fatally overdosed in city-funded hotels between 2020 and 2021 and reported “disastrous results” with little oversight or results. He also questioned how the program might impact business in the city.

“The public does have right to know where, when, and how the City of Scottsdale intends to implement and monitor this program that has stirred great concern among the constituents we collectively serve,” Gress wrote in his letter.

3TV/ CBS 5 News reported Scottsdale started the program in 2021. A Scottsdale news release stated 84% of participants in the program since then have secured housing within 30 to 90 days. Last year, the program assisted 120 people in Scottsdale and the city anticipates similar results in 2023. The city also notes zero public safety calls have been associated with individuals in the program.

“Scottsdale is grateful to be a Homeless Shelter and Services Fund grant recipient,” Ortega said in the Scottsdale news release. “This award bolsters our efforts to provide homeless individuals and single parent families with access to healthy, safe and decent temporary housing and supportive services.”

Gress asked Scottsdale to provide a response to his questions by July 28. Ortega told the Arizona Capitol Times that Gress voted for this in the budget, which includes a $20 million allocation to the Homeless Shelter and Services fund for shelter-related grants.

“There are 9,754 hotel rooms in Scottsdale and Rep. Gress objects to 10 rooms for homeless veterans, displaced seniors and single-parent families,” Ortega said. “One day Rep. Gress should come by my office to learn about positive results in Scottsdale.”

The two Democratic lawmakers in Legislative District 4 praised the program in a July 11 news release.

“It’s important to understand that there is nothing new about what the City of Scottsdale is doing except the level of state investment in their success,” said Rep. Laura Terech, D-Scottsdale, in the release.

Terech also called any attempt to stop the program or attack city officials over it “unconscionable” with record-setting hot temperatures this summer.

“It’s simple: this program is working but fails to play into the extremist narrative that our homeless population is dangerous and unworthy of investment. As elected officials, it is not our job to stand in the way of progress,” Sen. Christine Marsh, D-Phoenix, said in the release.

The current contract with the hotel will run through September and city officials will then re-evaluate it for a one-year extension, which could include an expansion of services and more rooms.

Arizona Capitol Times reporter Camryn Sanchez contributed to this article.