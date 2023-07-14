Best Capitol/Political Lawyer

fbpx

Roy Herrera
The Capitol community immediately became aware of Roy Herrera’s legal brilliance when he burst onto the scene several years ago. Roy served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for Arizona at age 27. He later joined Ballard Spahr in 2018, where he led the firm’s election law practice. In 2021, Roy became a founding partner of Herrera Arellano LLP, a boutique litigation and government affairs firm. In his practice, Roy advises candidates, nonprofit organizations, PACs, elected officials, and businesses on campaign finance, election, constitutional, and nonprofit tax law issues. He currently serves as Arizona state counsel to Joe Biden for President, counsel to Mark Kelly for U.S. Senate, and Democratic counsel to the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission. Roy has been honored for his service to the state in the past, winning the Capitol Times’ Leaders of the Year award in 2021.

