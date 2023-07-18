Putting an end to insanity of dirty political campaign commercials

The spread of non-candidate political campaign commercials has reached a level of absurdity that needs to be addressed right away. The current state of politics has devolved into a spectacle of lies and distortions, bombarding us with misleading, dangerous messages. Our fellow citizens need to mobilize and reach out to the advertisers who support the TV and radio stations and cable systems. (Photo courtesy of Washington University in St. Louis)

The spread of non-candidate political campaign commercials has reached a level of absurdity that needs to be addressed urgently. The current state of politics has devolved into a spectacle of lies and distortions, bombarding us with misleading, dangerous messages.

For too long both Democrats and Republicans have followed a “warfare” model of campaigning. It is futile to debate “who shot first” because the primary culprits are not the candidates themselves. Instead, so-called “independent committees” with legitimate sounding names, but hidden agendas, armed with unlimited funds, are responsible for most of the mudslinging and misinformation.

These committees have engaged in this behavior for so long that one might assume they have a legal right to air their ads on television and cable.

However, that assumption is incorrect.

While TV and radio broadcasters are legally obligated (by the Federal Communications Commission) to sell ad time to legitimate political candidates, they are not required to sell to these non-candidate committees that rely on deep pocket money to finance their misleading and often malicious advertisements.

Recognizing this, it becomes evident that we should not focus only on ensuring these non-candidate committees disclose their funding sources but also on curbing their ability to secure broadcast and cable advertising time.

Achieving this goal requires a shift in strategy away from just limiting ourselves to lobbying for campaign finance reform legislation. Instead, we should also appeal to the business sense of the local advertisers who are the lifeblood of broadcast media, not to mention the broadcasters themselves.

Our fellow citizens need to mobilize and reach out to the advertisers who support the stations and cable systems. These include auto dealers, casinos, attorneys, and other businesses whose public image risks being compromised when their commercials are shown alongside false and harmful political ads.

By expressing their concerns and campaigning for these businesses to cease advertising on local television, radio, and cable that allow such objectionable political content, we can start to make a meaningful impact. If they hear from enough of us, they will feel compelled to protect their business from being associated with such nasty political content.

Although these suggestions may not win me many friends in the political consulting community, the urgency of the matter demands immediate attention. We must act swiftly to ensure the preservation of our democratic system.

Robert Grossfeld, a well-known political strategist, consultant and founder of The Media Guys, Inc., advocates for these changes in the interest of a healthier political environment.