Getting a bill passed takes ‘compromise’ and persistence 

After a record number of vetoes from a governor during the 2023 legislative session, Republicans saw a fewer volume of the amount of bills signed than in recent years. Lawmakers passed 348 bills this session, about 20% of the 1,675 bills introduced this session. (Photo by Deposit Photos)

Lawmakers passed 348 bills this session, about 20% of the 1,675 bills introduced this session. Gov. Katie Hobbs signed 205 bills, 58.9%, that made it to her desk this session and vetoed 143 bills.

In 2022, Republican former Gov. Doug Ducey vetoed four bills and signed 388, with 398 bills making it to the Ninth Floor.

But the decrease in bill success rate was to be expected, said Speaker of the House Ben Toma, R-Peoria. Before the session started, Toma told business leaders during an Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry luncheon that Republicans would send bills to Hobbs knowing they would be vetoed.

“There will be bills that are going to be important for our caucus to get on the governor’s desk that are going to be important for her probably to veto. In some ways, that just highlights the difference of opinion on what is best for the state,” Toma said during the luncheon.

The lawmakers who had the highest batting average of their bills, or number of bills signed into law divided by the number of prime sponsored bills for a legislator, did so with mostly bipartisan proposals. The batting average number doesn’t take into account appropriations bills, which typically don’t reach the governor’s desk but are included in the state’s budget package.

Other measures including death resolutions, Constitutional amendments and ballot referendums were also filed by legislators. Out of 113 resolutions and memorials filed, 35 passed the Legislature.

Excluding 29 budget package bills, Rep. David Livingston, R-Peoria, had a .441 bill batting average, which is a high average among lawmakers who filed a high volume of bills like Livingston did. Livingston was the prime sponsor of 34 non-budget measures and more than two-thirds of House members were the prime sponsor of less than 20 measures.

Livingston said in an email to The Arizona Capitol Times regardless of divided government, getting a bill to the finish line takes a high level of effort to get the bill through 59 other House members. Although he said the origin of policy and politics matter to a greater extent under divided government.

“Most bills require several meetings to finesse language based on compromises made and improvements due to new information, so you must have ongoing, open conversations with fellow advocates and opponents among legislators and stakeholders,” Livingston said. “This is the work that the public often doesn’t see. It’s meetings, emails, phone calls throughout the day and night, staff reading and writing multiple amendment drafts, and then reviewing those multiple drafts until everyone agrees.”

Other lawmakers who had high bill batting averages with a high number of bills introduced include Rep. Gail Griffin, R-Hereford, and Sen. J.D. Mesnard, R-Chandler. Of Griffin’s 38 measures, Hobbs signed 10 and another 7 passed through the Legislature and were transmitted to Secretary of State Adrian Fontes for a .447 average.

Hobbs signed 12 of Mesnard’s 36 measures and one of Mesnard’s proposals was transmitted to Fontes for a .333 average.

Eight of Griffin’s bills and six of Mesnard’s bills were vetoed by Hobbs.

Rep. Matt Gress, R-Phoenix, noted a lawmaker’s success doesn’t directly translate to how many bills they got signed by the governor. Of Gress’ 45 bills, Hobbs signed four and vetoed six for a .089 average.

“There were also bills signed that had proposals of mine included but weren’t in my name. As President Harry S. Truman aptly put it: It’s amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit,” Gress wrote in a text to The Arizona Capitol Times.

One proposal that Gress introduced but wasn’t the primary sponsor of the legislation that passed was waiving the aggregate expenditure limit early in the session. Both Rep. David Cook, R-Globe and Sen. Sonny Borrelli, R-Lake Havasu City, sponsored resolutions waiving the expenditure limit that were transmitted to Fontes.

Cook, who had a .172 average of his 29 measures, said Wednesday waiving the expenditure limit was one of his biggest accomplishments this session because of how impactful public school districts are as employers in rural areas.

Cook said getting a bill through the Legislature is “extremely difficult” because of how many different relationships a lawmaker has to navigate at the Capitol. Cook was one of the legislative leaders in getting Prop. 400 negotiated through the Capitol and he said the bill was frustrating because both Democratic and Republican lawmakers were not willing to compromise much on the issue for months.

“You have to be persistent in a professional manner,” Cook said. “When you look at the (bill that was signed), both sides still weren’t extremely happy, but they knew that was the compromise that worked and that’s when I think you get good legislation.”

Many Republican lawmakers expressed criticism of the governor for vetoes they viewed as unnecessary, pointing to Hobbs’ record number of vetoes this year. The lawmaker who had the most vetoes was Sen. John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills.

Kavanagh also was the prime sponsor of the most bills out of any lawmaker, sponsoring 73 non-budget measures. Hobbs vetoed 16 of Kavanagh’s bills and signed 16 bills unrelated to the budget, giving Kavanagh a .222 average of his bills.