Q&A with Senate Minority Leader Mitzi Epstein 

Editor’s note: This story was published in print in our Aug. 25 Session Wrap edition, which reviewed and analyzed the 2023 legislative session.

What were the best and worst moments of the session? Biggest successes, biggest issues?

I felt our biggest win was the budget, because it ought to be. It’s the biggest thing we do. For me, K-12 education is paramount. It’s our number one duty and responsibility, I feel. We worked very hard, as a Democratic caucus to make sure that at least we met inflation, so that the dollars they receive are still enough to buy the same number of pencils as last year, and that we actually achieved, which is something that has not been done every year. Over time, the funding for K-12 has fallen behind. Our teachers suffered an eight and a half percent decrease in the real value of their dollars over the time of 2009 to 2022, I think. And, of course, we’re very proud of the homeless and housing investments. We hope to see those helping people.

What about biggest issues?

I’m really glad that we stopped the ratchet down tax limit that Senator Mesnard wanted to do. I think tax limits and spending limits are great ideas, that’s fiscally prudent. That particular one was foolish, because when our economy grows, and when commercial business grows, we need to make sure that roads and schools grow with them, or else we don’t have any foundation, and that all crumbles in short order. So, the ratchet down tax limit that he was proposing would have done that, it would have been a decrease in revenue every year, no matter how much revenue we produced as a state.

This session, Democrats gave the impression that they weren’t as involved in the budget conversations or the Prop. 400 conversations. Is that going to be different next year?

Yes, it will definitely be different. We have been talking with the Governor’s Office all along and I spoke with the governor herself about their intention to involve the Democrats a great deal more in a more substantive way. These are meetings we’re having every other week in the interim, joint leadership and the Governor’s Office.

Not Republicans?

I have asked President (Warren) Petersen for regular meetings, and he is not interested in that. He has given me an explanation that when we have a topic to talk about, let’s meet and talk about it, but that misses the value of management by listening and actually having a plan. If we were to just meet on some kind of a regular basis, we could help each other so much to help our caucuses get the work done for the people of Arizona. We’re just missing out on those regular conversations. It could be 10-minute meetings that we have. But if we had them on a regular basis, then it could make things run more smoothly. And we could get a better result for the people I think, but he’s not interested in that.

Why does the Freedom Caucus have so much influence?

Senator (Jake) Hoffman seems to be a leader of that group. He feels passionately that his extreme views are right, and I therefore have not seen his skill in finding common ground. So, perhaps there is skill lacking even in finding common ground in their own caucus, amongst other members. Nonetheless, it is the preferences of a very small number of people in Arizona, that are leading the actions of this entire Legislature so that now we no longer have 16 and 31 as the deciding numbers. Now, we have the majority of the majority, plus the Democrats in order to pass something that might be bipartisan, and that is wrong for the future of the state.

Is there any chance at all realistically of doing something different on Empowerment Scholarship Accounts next year?

There has to be. There has to be a way to work on ESAs. We are looking at a budget buster, and as a budget buster, we have to look at real numbers. In this new semester, we’ll have new numbers, we’ll have the JLBC run them to see what they look like. I think that it’s important to note that Speaker (Ben) Toma had proposed this idea originally when it passed, ‘Oh, it’ll cost us $30 million.’ And already we’ve seen it’s more than $300 million. So that’s 10 times bigger than was promised when it was passed. And yet we continue. Democrats consider ourselves prudent budget managers, we consider ourselves fiscally prudent. We want to think in terms of making sure the budget balances, it does not balance right now. We’ve got to take a hard look at the real numbers. And hopefully that will bring our Republican colleagues to the table to reexamine this program.

I don’t know that I could think of a Republican who would go against their entire caucus on this particular issue and vote for a limit.

It will have to be the kind of thing that we work with the leadership, and many members to persuade them, that some step in the right direction is actually the best way for them to continue their program. I have to remain forever optimistic that my colleagues across the aisle will see the value and the logic of wanting to make their program be the best it can be, not just the wildest it can be. If our Republican colleagues refuse to cap or in some way limit this brand-new spending, they will have to cut spending somewhere else.

Last year was a different tone in the Senate, I think in the House as well. Why the shift in attitude? Is that true? Are people meaner to each other this year?

Yes, there is definitely a meaner tone. There are people who have said, ‘I am afraid to testify at the Legislature. I will not go there.’ So yes, there is a tone in committees that has been turning people away, the very people we must listen to, turning them away, that the chairs of committees are being too harsh to the people who want to testify. So that has been a real serious problem that I hope to address with the president that he can develop training for his committee chairs for the importance of giving respect to every single person who comes to testify, and not to feel as though they are winning points for themselves. If they make somebody who’s there to testify cringe or make them want to run away…

Is session next year going to be mean?

I hope not. I think leadership builds camaraderie. Leadership can set a tone where people enjoy working with each other. And this leadership is not about creating camaraderie or finding common ground. Their agenda so far has not been great. We have to build on where we agree, and I’m hopeful that I can talk with the Senate president about working with his caucus on the tone of his chairs. And that honestly, they will start to value the fact that meanness is the weak person’s way out. That courtesy takes strength.