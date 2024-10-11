Heap avoiding debates, nonpartisan events could cost him recorder race, consultants say

Republican candidate for Maricopa County Recorder, Justin Heap, says elections are a “nonpartisan issue,” but appears to be focusing his campaign on turning out conservatives. Political consultants say that could hurt his chances with moderate and independent voters who will ultimately decide the race.

Heap, a current state lawmaker, has made several X posts over the last few months about the events he has attended to speak with voters. Most are Republican rallies, legislative district meetings or Turning Point USA events, but Heap claims he’s reaching independent and Democratic voters there.

“One of my absolute favorite moments on the campaign trail was being able to meet almost every single attendee at the RFK, Jr. & Tulsi Gabbard rally,” Heap said in a post on X on Sept. 30. “There were thousands of Independents and Democrats!”

He made a similar statement at former President Donald Trump’s Aug. 23 rally in Glendale, when he asked the “independents and Democrats in the room” to “join me.” Heap was criticized on X in September for posting a photo of him speaking to a voter wearing Trump merchandise and writing, “There’s nothing better than getting to talk with voters from across the political spectrum.”

Political consultants on both sides of the aisle say the strategy is puzzling, especially given the large number of independent voters in Maricopa County who will likely be casting decisive votes in the recorder’s race and other political contests up and down the ballot.

“It’s always important to turn out your base, but these things tend to get decided by the middle and by not offering anything to the middle, he’s setting himself up for failure,” said Tyler Montague, a Republican political consultant.

At a Turning Point event in Peoria on Wednesday, Heap told the audience that the key to winning in November is encouraging Republicans who sat out in 2022 to vote this time around. He said that lack of turnout contributed to the statewide losses Republican candidates saw that year.

“If they turn out, it will be a landslide victory,” Heap told the audience.

But that strategy might not hold up, as many Republicans have backed Heap’s Democratic challenger, Tim Stringham, after incumbent recorder Stephen Richer lost in the Republican primary in July. Montague said Heap has lost the ability to appeal to those voters by aligning himself with prominent election deniers like Trump and U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake.

At Wednesday’s Turning Point event, Heap appeared alongside congressional candidate Abe Hamadeh, a long-time proponent of election conspiracy theories who encouraged the audience to make this year’s Republican turnout “too big to rig.” Heap has avoided questions from reporters and debate opportunities that would require him to take a stance on whether or not the 2020 election was stolen.

Heap tried to appeal to the middle at the event, saying that the position of county recorder is nonpartisan and he will abide by that if elected.

“Once I am elected, the partisanship stops,” Heap told the audience.

He said he will treat all ballots and candidates the same and make sure everyone “regardless of party” can feel confident in the election process and outcome. But Montague says Heap is likely not reaching a nonpartisan audience in “any meaningful way” when he makes those appeals at events geared toward conservatives who are already supportive of candidates like Trump.

“I’m sure he’s met the occasional Democrat or Independent who’s friendly to him, but I don’t think he’s reaching the masses,” Montague said.

Montague said he thinks Heap avoids events with undecided or moderate voters to avoid an “uncomfortable situation” where he would have to address questions about his stance on the 2020 election.

“He doesn’t have good answers that resonate with anyone, so he stays in that bubble because it’s safe,” Montague said.

Stringham, his opponent, attended both debates for the race in September and used the platform to appeal to Republican voters who might have “thoughtful, heartfelt concerns” about elections. Democratic consultant Rodd McLeod said those debate opportunities and interviews with local media are crucial in county races where name recognition and campaign funds are lower.

“You want to actually talk to journalists who are producing news content for voters,” McLeod said. “He isn’t doing this because he’s just a creature of MAGA politics.”

After his remarks at Wednesday’s event, Heap declined to answer questions from the Arizona Capitol Times, saying he had to go to another campaign event. He also did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

McLeod said those local media opportunities are where candidates are able to meet moderate voters and by insulating himself, Heap is less likely to break through to those who could help decide his fate in November.

“A campaign is a job interview, and this guy doesn’t want to show up for the job interview,” McLeod said.